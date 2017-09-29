Cannon Farm Plantation opens as an event venue

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The county’s only landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places has become an event site. The farm of Bob and Beulah Cannon for many years is located north of Bell off U.S. 129, and will be the site of a wedding very soon. The Cannon Farm Plantation is now open for bookings for weddings, family reunions and other social events.

Part of the farm house once served as the Townsend School from 1898 until 1928. When Beulah Weeks and Bob Cannon married, her parents gave them 60 acres of land that included the old school building. They were married in 1931 and soon began to turn the old school building into their farm house.

Relative of the Cannon family, Miles Prescott, who grew up just down the road, acquired the property back in 1999. He spent many happy hours visiting with his Aunt Beulah Cannon on the property. He learned to love the history of the old Florida farm and appreciate the hard work and fortitude of his ancestors.

Three years ago Prescott, who retired from the Navy after serving over 30 years, completed a wonderful barn that he planned to use for family reunions. Family members urged Prescott to take the farm one step further and open it as an event location. The spacious cypress and pine barn will seat 125 to 150 people. Prescott, along with his father and his brother all worked together on the barn construction, milling much of the wood themselves.

The event barn has many handcrafted features like the Rumford style fireplace made of local Florida flint rock and bricks that once were used in a street in downtown Gainesville. Darrell “Cornbread” Anderson, of Lake City built the beautifully crafted working fireplace that is the focal point of the barn or reception hall.

Inside the barn you will find a four inch thick counter built of a single cut of a red oak tree off the property. Many Florida farm antiques such as sugar cane grinders, a collection of vintage leather saddles and old steel tractor seats, which serve as stools, only add to the old Florida feel of the barn.

Prescott enjoys sharing the historic items he has collected for years and the farm with those who appreciate Florida farm history.

The old farm includes many original buildings including a tobacco packing house, corncrib, and sugar kettle shed. This Century Pioneer Family Farm is a treasure that many native families appreciate.

If you would like more information about this special place, please call Karen at 904-708-3399 or Miles at 905-7785768.