Cloud Haley Seeks Re-Election

I, Cloud Haley would like to inform the citizens of Trenton, Florida that I am seeking Re-election to represent you as your City Commissioner District 1.

It has been an honor to represent you over the last two years. We have seen the city take and make some very positive new direction in the city over the last two years.

It is an honor to have Lyle Wilkerson as our new city manager, someone that has a lifetime investment in our community. Working together as a team we have seen major progress.

With new appointments in different department heads and now having a public safety director which entails being Chief of Police and Fire Chief, this provides the citizens of Trenton more safety and financial savings to The City of Trenton.

I am seeking to represent you in District 1 for another term of two years to continue to work for you and represent The Citizens of Trenton, Florida.

Please feel free to call me anytime and my personal number is 352-215-2077.

Thank you,

Cloud Haley