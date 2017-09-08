Couple arrested for Bell burglary

Share !



On August 29, 2017 approximately 12:00 p.m., Lieutenant Scotty Douglas and Investigative Sergeant Clint Anderson, arrested two subjects following an investigation in reference to a burglary that had occurred in Gilchrist County. The victims of the crime were an elderly couple, where cash and jewelry was taken from their home. The two suspects were well known to the victims, and in fact had befriended the couple and received help from the victims in the past.

Ronald Nathan Peters, a white male born 12/09/64, and Christina Leigh Peters a white female, born 9/16/1979 both of Bell, Florida, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

Ronald N. Peters was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling, Theft from Person 65 years of age or older, Possession of controlled substance “Meth,” possession of Cannabis total bond was set at $575,000.00.

Christina L. Peters was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling, Theft from persons 65 years of age or older. Total bond was set at $300,000.00.

All bonds were recommended by Assistant State Attorney Robert Willis and set by Gilchrist County Judge Sheree H. Lancaster.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “It is always a sad situation when someone breaks into your home, your safe refuge, and commits a crime. But in my opinion, it is even more deplorable when you perpetrate crimes against our youth and our senior citizens.” These (as well as all others) crimes are unacceptable, and when they occur, the GCSO will do everything they can to investigate, solve and arrest those who commit the crimes.”