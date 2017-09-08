Deen to Offer Opposition to Long Time Mayor

Share !



Trenton City Commissioner Lee Deen announced that he is set to oppose long time Mayor Glen Thigpen in this December’s Trenton Municipal Election.

According to Commissioner Deen, who was elected in December of 2016, he has been a voice of fiscal conservatism and a supporter of local small businesses in his year serving the people of Trenton.

Deen stated “I have been an avid supporter of our community youth and a devoted servant in continuing to make Trenton a great place to live, work and play.”

The Trenton Municipal Election is set for the first Tuesday in December at the Trenton Community Building located at the City Park.