Della Strickland Obituary

Share !



Mrs. Della Philman Strickland

Mrs. Della Philman Strickland, age 93, of Bell, passed away at Haven Hospice in Chiefland on Thursday evening, August 31, 2017. She was born in Bell on November 25, 1923 to Sidney and Reeta Philman and was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Strickland was a homemaker, a longtime member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Branford Chapter #112 and Chiefland Chapter # 251.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, E.A. Strickland. She is survived by her daughters, Lucille Watson of Trenton, Diana (Jim) Blume of Starke and Faye (B.J.) Light of Bell; her sisters, Daphine Jenkins of Bell, Joey Owens of Gainesville and Doris Philman of Bell and her brother, Dale Philman of Lake City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tonya Light and Ramona Light and her great-grandchild, Lorelai Kirkland.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Strickland was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Philman and Pastor Brian Baggs officiating. Interment followed at New Hope Cemetery in Bell. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.