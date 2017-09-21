Share !



Residents lined up before hurricane Irma arrived trying to buy gas and again afterward. Long lines of locals and those heading home to South Florida were trying to buy gas in Trenton on Wednesday morning, September 13.

The Kangeroo Station located on State Road 129 was the only station in Trenton with power so the line was long. The wait for gas before and after Irma was sometimes as long as one hour. Several times there was no gas stations with gas or diesel in Bell or Trenton.

By Thursday several stations were back open with power and gas. The shortage was caused by the evacuation of South Florida and the shortage of fuel due to the flooding in Houston, Texas at the end of August. Several large refineries were shut down due to the flooding.