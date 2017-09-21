Hawthorne hands Bulldogs their first loss on Monday night

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

In a game that was moved from Friday to Monday, the Hawthorne Hornets handed Bell its first loss of the season, running away with a 41-14 win over the Bulldogs.

Bell opened the game by receiving the opening kickoff and drove inside the Hornet 10-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

On the very next play, Hawthorne scored on a 90-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead.

After a Bell punt, Hawthorne scored again, this time through the air, to take a 14-0 lead.

Bell finally answered early in the second quarter on a Chazz Chambers touchdown run but the extra point was blocked to keep the score at 14-6.

Both teams traded punts before the half ended with Hawthorne leading 14-6.

After receiving the second-half kickoff, Hawthorne opened the half with a touchdown to take a 21-6 lead.

Bell came right back with a touchdown of their own when Johnathon Walls scored on a three-yard run on fourth down. Nicholas Walls then punched in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 21-14.

Then the wheels fell off.

Hawthorne scored on their next drive to extend their lead to 28-14.

After a Bell punt, the Hornets scored again to take a 34-14 lead.

On the next play, Johnathon Walls was picked off, which was returned for a touchdown to make it a 41-14 game, which would eventually be the final score.

With the loss, Bell falls to 3-1 on the season.

Bell now faces Lafayette on a short week. The Hornets are 4-0 after defeating Jefferson County 48-20 last week.