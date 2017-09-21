Hurricane Irma leaves thousands of Gilchrist families powerless

Share !



Irma came through Gilchrist County during the early morning hours of Monday, September 11, leaving around 8,000 homes and businesses without power. Central Florida Electric Cooperative and Duke Energy linemen started working on power lines as soon as it was safe.

Each of the two power companies that service Gilchrist County brought in linemen from out of state to help with the massive repair job.

Many residents were without power for a couple days but some did not have power restored until Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that some 30,000 out of state linemen came to Florida’s rescue after Irma passed.

These linemen, both local and out of state, worked many 15 hour days to repair the tree entangled lines and damaged transformers. Mostly customers were patient and very thankful to have their power restored.