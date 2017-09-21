Kayla Davis Announces her run for Trenton City Commissioner

Share !



Kayla Davis has announced that she will be running for the City of Trenton Commission Seat 4 in the upcoming election set for the first Tuesday in December. The City of Trenton election will be held at the Trenton Community Center, 214 South East 3rd Avenue. Mrs. Davis, who has previously served as a City of Trenton employee, now wishes to take the next step in being a public servant to the community. Mrs. Davis stated “as a local homeowner, parent, and local business owner, I feel that I can best serve our citizens through my experience and through the knowledge I have gained about our city over the years. I look forward to helping make responsible and fiscally conservative decisions for our community; should I be given the opportunity. I love this community, and I would like to see it continue to grow as a safe place to live, work, and raise our children.”