Local Soldier finds new purpose by coming home to Bell

Do you remember November 1, 2007? Where were you? What were you doing that day? November 1, 2007 is a day that James Slayton of Bell will never forget.

Slayton’s story begins in Bell, his hometown. He moved in the county as a sixth grader, moving from the High Springs area. Like a lot of other small town young men in this area he played football during his high school years at BHS. Slayton graduated from Bell in June of 2001.

On August 16, 2001 he joined the United States Army. He was an infantrymen. In a remarkable career, he was pinned E7 and made Sgt. First Class in 8 years.

November 1, 2007 is a day that Slayton will never forget because that was the day a IED detonated under the humvee he was in, changing his life forever. Second Lt. Buchanan wrote this about him. “SSG Slayton wasn’t so lucky. An IED detonated and wounded SSG Slayton, who was commanding the lead humvee of the patrol. PFC Norton, the platoon medic, rushed to SSG Slayton to give him aid after the explosion but Slayton made sure that “Doc” Norton attended to his soldiers first before he would receive treatment. Slayton received shrapnel wounds to his left leg and right hand. After recovery he returned to operational duty.” Lt. Buchanan went on to write about his positive attitude, and his extra effort to rehab his injuries.

After Slayton was injured Second Lt. Adam Buchanan wrote this and it was published in Rogue Time, an Army publication on November 15, 2007, “Every organization has one, the type of person that knows how to make everyone laugh while serving as a quiet professional, always putting others first, and getting the job done. The Delta Company “Black Knights,’ have fortunately received an extra helping of this type of Soldier. SSG James Slayton is one of these men. SSG Slayton provides the backbone, the meat and potatoes, of the mounted section of 1st Platoon, Delta Company, TF 1-64 AR.”

Further down the article Second Lt. Buchanan wrote, “He spent most of the deployment as a Bradley Gunner, but also spent some time as a dismounted infantryman. The experience gained in these previous deployments has proved invaluable as he has shared it with his soldiers, helping them train and adapt to the difficult operating environment found in Iraq.”

He described Slayton as the kind of guy that always has a devious smile on his face, like he knows a funny joke that he is about to share with you.

He was a member of the Red Platoon and he and his soldiers liked to spend their free time working out to condition themselves for ultimate fighting. Staff Sgt. Hice described him as, “A goofy Southern guy that works hard at his job and who is constantly thinking of his wife and kids.”

This is not the end of his injury story, his leg was wounded badly in the explosion and the Army wanted to send him to Germany for approximately a month and a half to recover but he refused. He denied leave and worked very hard to rehab himself and was back in the fight in two and a half weeks. Slayton said, “I couldn’t leave my men.” That tour in Iraq ended in August of 2008. After three tours in Iraq for a total of 48 months he was leaving. In all, he logged over 1,500 combat missions in Iraq, of those some 300 were high value targets. His work there was done and he was going home to the states for good.

Slayton then spent the next three years at Ft. Benning, Georgia working as a drill sergeant. During that time he began to self medicate himself trying to deal with what he had been through. Loud noises and large crowds were hard to deal with and the fact that he had lost his best friend in Iraq to a suicide bomber left Slayton in a depressed state. His wife Megan stood steadfastly by his side through those hard years and when he was discharged she suggested they move home. Home back to Bell, where the pace was slower, with less traffic and no big crowds, where friends and family lived. His wife of 14 years, Megan said, “I told him we needed to move home so he could recover in a quite place, where people really cared.”

After returning home and while signing up with the VA Hospital in Gainesville he saw a neurologist and for the first time a MRI was ran. Slayton shared that other doctors were hesitant to run a MRI because he had a metal plate in his leg.

The neurologist discovered that he had suffered injury to his brain from the blast in Iraq. Slayton said “It gave our entire family a kind of closure once we all knew that deep inside my brain there was damage caused by the concussion from the blast.” Slayton said the neurologist was surprised that he was walking around and talking. After looking at the damage done by the force of the blast, the doctor was amazed at how well he was doing. Slayton said that the doctor assured him that God must have had something to do with his recovery. Slayton went on to say, “That VA in Gainesville saved my life, between the neurologist, the psychologist and the care I have been given there, they have given me my life back.”

Most afternoons you can find an upbeat James Slayton at the Bell High School practice field where he helps Coach Joey Whittington coach the varsity football team. Slayton said he really enjoys working with the athletes and expressed his appreciation for being given the opportunity to work with the running backs and wide receivers. He said Coach Whittington and the other coaches have been very welcoming to him and he really appreciated it.

His sixteen year old son Gage is on the Bell varsity football team. His thirteen year old son Ayden is on Bell’s JV team and daughter Sasha, who is fifteen, is a member of the Bell Band color guard.

Though the Wounded War Project James Slayton, a lifelong Gator fan, was honor by University of Florida Gators’ at last year’s Homecoming game on October 15. He reported that their family had never been treated any better than by the Gators’ alumni during that weekend.

Slayton said he was thankful for his wife, who had given up her business due to his five year recovery. Megan recently opened a business in Bell, The Stars and Stripes Candle Company, which is located inside Sweet Magnolia Day Spa and Salon. Magan makes the candles herself, a craft she has long enjoyed.

Slayton believes that the good doctors at the VA, his loving wife and children and being home in Bell has helped him heal and given him a new purpose in life. His words of advice to anyone is, “Don’t give up in life, keep on fighting no matter what obstacles get in your way and keep faith in God.”

He was medically retired from the army February 18, 2013. James Slayton, received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.