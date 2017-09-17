Longtime Trenton Mayor not seeking re-election

Share !



After 13 years serving on the Trenton City Commission and as mayor, Glen Thigpen has decided to not seek re-election on December 5.

Mayor Thigpen stated in a letter to the citizens that he was going into full time ministry. Thigpen stated that he and his family are excited about the call to full time ministry.

Thigpen said, “My family and I want to thank you for your continued support over the years.”

During his time as mayor, Thigpen feels that he and the other commissioners have brought financial stability, major infrastructure upgrades, park improvements and downtown redevelopment projects to Trenton.

