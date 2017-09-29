Riverside Christian School Football

Share !



Riverside faced its first loss of the season this past Friday against Cornerstone Christian Academy out of Gainesville. Riverside had 3 fumbles and 6 penalties in the first half putting them in a hole 12-0, that they could not climb out of. Riverside came out in the second half looking like a new team. Cohen Begue ran in a 62 yard TD and connected with Jehiel Jackson for a 52 yard TD, and twice with Hunter Johns for a 14 yard TD and a 18 yard TD. It still wasn’t enough though. Riverside lost 33-24. Offensive player of the week is Hunter Johns with 2 catches for 32 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception. Defensive player of the week is Cohen Begue with 7 solo tackles, 2 assists, 2 interceptions. Cohen also went 13/24 passing 143 yards, 3 TDs.

After the game, both teams came together and gave thanks to the Lord for good sportsmanship, safety, and more! If you want to be surrounded in a good atmosphere, have fun, and watch some fast paced football, come and join us at our next game on Friday night at Riverside Christian School in Trenton at 6:30 p.m. against City of Life out of Kissimmee.