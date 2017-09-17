September 14, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Madras McCall Clyatt

Mrs. Madras McCall Clyatt, 87, of Chiefland passed away September 5, 2017.

Mrs. Clyatt was born December 2, 1929 to the late John and Edna McCall in Chiefland where she spent all her life. She had retired from the University of Florida and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland.

Mrs. Clyatt is survived by her daughters Teena Hunter and Tammi Clyatt and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband William “Son” Clyatt, her siblings, and a grandson Travis.

Funeral services for Mrs. Clyatt were held Friday, September 8, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Chiefland, with Pastor Gordon Keller officiating. Interment followed in Chiefland Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City.

_____________

Mr. Horace Lee Dean

Mr. Horace Lee Dean, 87, of Cordele, Georgia passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2017 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Horace was born in Lenox, Cook County and was the son of the late James E. “Jim” Dean and Hattie Bell Greer Dean. A Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corp, he served during the Korean Conflict. Horace was an Insurance Rep (RET) with Life and Casualty, American General and AIG. Over the years he was the recipient of numerous awards and accolades. He and his wife Carol traveled extensively to conventions, including Greece, San Francisco, Mexico and the New York World’s Fair. He was an athlete and spent much of his time with his family enjoying the outdoors, playing tennis, football and softball. He coached ladies softball and was a huge Yankees fan. Horace was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carole Cox Dean of Cordele; a daughter and her husband, Patsy and Jeff Grimsley of Cordele; daughter-in-law, Patty Dean of Cordele; two grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon and Amanda Dean of Cordele and Casie and Cote Jones of Hawkinsville; and four great-grandchildren, Savannah Dean, Rylee Jones, Rhett Jones and Garrett Dean. Horace was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Dean and a brother, W. D. Dean.

Arrangements were by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

_____________