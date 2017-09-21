September 21, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 975.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of Property:

LOTS 20 & 21 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN OR 46/666 55/629 104/382 & 506 121/324 121/650 138/367 141/35 141/36 141/37

Assessed to:

ANGER LENNER IRVING

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 123.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of Property:

LOTS 6 RIVERVIEW EST SUBD 19-8-14 80/650 TAX DEED 283/523 2004/2644 2005/7338 2005/7398 2005/7399 2005/7401

Assessed to:

ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARGARET SULLIVAN LIVING TRUST MARGARET SULLIVAN L, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 435.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 10 BLK 21 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 136/106 223/608 240/344 2001/1655 2004/2747 2005/4529 2005/5586

Assessed to:

MARIE T PIERRE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 97.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 7 RIVERVIEW EST SUBD 19-8-14 80/650 TAX DEED 2002/ 1449 2004/2645 2005/7338 2005/7341-7343 2005/7346 2007/ 1110 2009/3018

Assessed to:

MATTHEW DAVISON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARGARET SULLIVAN LIVING TRUST MARGARET SULLIVAN L, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 446.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 16 BLK 1 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 152/281 2005/942 2006/709

Assessed to:

DESLANDE ADRIEN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GREG WHEELER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0006-TD

Certificate Number: 959.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of Property:

LOT 3 & 4 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN OR 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 205/161 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT BRIAN THOMPSON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 377.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 118 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 135/37 2006/59 2008/6300 2010/569

Assessed to:

BARBARA J JOLIGOUER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WILLIAM BENDER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 462.0000

Year of Issuance: 2011

Description of Property:

LOT 14 RED BERRY RANCH EST CONT 5 AC 222/728 UTIL EASEMENT 239/478 2007 5070

Assessed to:

TERESA BUSHMAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 908.0000

Year of Issuance: 2010

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 4-10-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ON E LN OF W/2 OF SEC 4 N 2061.57 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG W 50 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 89 DEG W 775.68 FT THENCE RUN N 653.39 FT TO SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF TYLER RD & CO DESIGNATED 76 TR THENCE RUN ALG SAID MARGIN N 64 DEG E 282.30 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 62 DEG E 250.81 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 59 DEG E 115.06 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 52 DEG E 82.34 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID MARGIN RUN S 85 DEG E 132.23 FT THENCE RUN S 987.55 FT TO POB 43/639 54/554 109/214 153/644 EASEMENT 196/526 228/362 LESS 5 AC 254/513 255/228 2002/3226 2005/3481

Assessed to:

ESTATE OF THOMAS WILLIAM PATE JR AKA THOMAS W PATE JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish 09-14, 21, 28 & 10/5b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GRADY L RICHARDSON SR OR MARTH, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0013-TD

Certificate Number: 856.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of Property:

W2 0F TRACT 58 & TRACT 73 90/276 101/176 & 272 278/413 20122100216 201321003623

Assessed to:

NICHOLAS TUCKER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome

Published September 21, 2017b.

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: October 11, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439

SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 60025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish September 21, 2017b