September 21, 2017 Obituaries

Alexander Todd Cangelosi

Alex Cangelosi went home to be with our Lord on September 6, 2017. He was born on February 20, 2004, in Atlanta Georgia. He was raised in Gilchrist County from the age of about four months old. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Caroline Phillips, and his paternal grandfather, Salvatore Vincent Cangelosi. He is survived by his parents, Todd A. and Amanda Leigh Cangelosi; his sister, Lauren Cangelosi; his brother, Vincent Cangelosi; his grandmother, Betty Cangelosi; his Uncle Scott and Aunt Angela Cangelosi; his Uncle Rob and Aunt Maralena Phillips; and his six cousins, Wesley, Hannah, Carter, Ben, Cara and Becca Phillips. Alex was in the eighth grade at Bell Middle/High School and was a member of the percussion section of the Purple Powerhouse Marching Band. He was a member of Joppa Baptist Church in Fanning Springs, where he was baptized by his father and actively participated in the youth group and other ministries of the church. Alex loved life, loved his family and his friends, and loved his Lord and Savior. He will always be dearly loved, greatly missed, and fondly remembered. A memorial service was coordinated by the Junior Class of BHS and held at the flagpole on Thursday, September 14. Funeral services were held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at Joppa Baptist Church with Youth Pastor Josh Thomas officiating. Music was directed by Rev. Carlos Perez and piano was lovingly played by Diane Perez. Alex was laid to rest next to his Grandma and Grandpa in Oak Grove Memorial Cemetery in Branford.

Mr. Herman Edward Gamble

Mr. Herman Edward Gamble, 88, of Cross City, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, September 14, 2017.

He was born November 3, 1928 to Jessie Clyde “J.C.” and Sadie Ward Gamble. After the death of his father he left school to support his mother and siblings and at the age of 18, he was drafted into the Army where he served for 3 years, 18 months in the Korean War, achieving the rank of sergeant. For the next 3 years he drove a cattle truck and obtained his GED Certificate. In 1955, he joined the Florida Department of Corrections as a C01 and retired 32 years later in 1987 as a Colonel. As a correctional officer, he was known for being firm but fair. Mr. Gamble was a member of Central Baptist Church in Cross City.

Mr. Gamble is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pat Gamble; sons, Jeff (Rose) Gamble of Tampa, Eddy (Donna) Sheppard and Greg (Lisa) Sheppard of Cross City; daughters, Melessa (Ray) Page of O’Brien and Lori (Kevin) Summers of Trenton; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, J. C. and Sadie Gamble, daughter, Denise Gamble and brother, Billy Gamble.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel with Pastor David Downing officiating. A visitation was held an hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Sapp Cemetery in Raiford.

In Lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Awana Program at Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1780, Cross City, FL. 32628.

Mr. Lemuel Griffin

Mr. Lemuel Griffin, 86, of Bell, Florida passed away on Friday, September 15.

Mrs. Idelle C. Hatcher

Mrs. Idelle C. Hatcher, 87, of Cross City, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Mrs. Hatcher, a lifelong resident of Dixie County, was born on April 9, 1930 to Dell and Elma Ward Currie. She began working as a receptionist at in the Dixie County School system, then the Dixie County Welfare system and then moved to the Dixie County Courthouse, working for the County Clerk. In the late 1960’s she began working in the Tax Collectors office and in 1983 was elected to the office of Tax Collector. She took office in 1984 and served in that office until she retired in 1996. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cross City for 68 years.

Mrs. Hatcher enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, collecting antiques, and traveling in the Smokey Mountains. Her passion was her family, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Dewey (Lisa) Hatcher, Sr. of Old Town and Leslie Hatcher of Cross City; daughter, Faith (Jerry) Hill of Cross City; grandchildren, Dewey, Jr., Nick and Carrie; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, W. M. “Dub” Currie of Old Town and Adolphus Currie of Old Town; and sisters, Fronia Lent of Ponte Vedra and Gail Hancock of Jacksonville. She is preceded in death by sisters, Betty Slaughter and Annie Laura Currie.

Funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church of Cross City Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Brown and Rev. Bobby Lindsey officiating. Interment followed at Rock Sink Cemetery in Old Town.

Mrs. Nancy Jo

Mrs. Nancy Jo of Bell, age 72, joined her mama, daddy and daughter, Sherry, in eternal rest on Monday, September 18, 2017. She is survived by her loving children, Kevin (Kaye) Rolling, Joey (Mary) Rolling, Lisa (KimRod) Stephenson, Tom (Kelley) Paulling, and Heather (George) Nevius. She is survived also by her grandchildren, Talon (Allie) Rolling, Chance Rolling, Cody Rolling, Ashton Mathews, Samantha Mathews, Dillon Paulling, Presley Paulling, and Corbin Nevius. She is survived by a brother, Coleman (Kathy) Bean and sister, Dianne (Warren) Lovett and many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was a member of Priscilla Baptist Church.

Nancy Jo was a long time resident of Bell. All who knew this beautiful woman loved her and her beautiful spirit. She was a friend to all and she never met a stranger. She had a firm faith in God’s love, His care, and His will.

She enjoyed the beach, music, dancing, fishing, and helping others. She loved her friends and she did love spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who had a privilege of spending time with her.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Priscilla Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to consider a donation to Haven Hospice of the Tri Counties, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626 and/or Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, 606 NE 7th Street, Trenton, FL 32693.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7.

Mrs. Lizzie Mae Stephens

Mrs. Lizzie Mae Stephens, 96, of Trenton passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. Lizzie was born in Trenton to Henry and Laura Stephens and moved to Ocala to work for the State of Florida as a corrections officer at the Alyce D. McPherson School for Girls. She retired and later returned to Trenton in 1999. Lizzie was a member of Union Baptist Church of Trenton. She loved gardening, yard work, Sunday worship service and gospel music. Lizzie was predeceased by her son William Jeffery "Jet" Reddick. She is survived by her nephew Mitchell Bryant and wife Vicki of Newberry and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Marjorie Boyd Taylor

Mrs. Marjorie Boyd Taylor, age 95, of Trenton, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City. She was born to William M. and Edna Crone Roberts on September 30, 1921 in Ashland, Ohio. She was a former resident of Ashland, Ohio for many years, retiring from ODOT in 1968. She was a member of the Trenton United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Marjorie was a former President of the United Methodist Women and a Red Cross volunteer at Samaritan Hospital for many years. She was also a past member of the Trenton Woman’s Club. She was very active in her church as Financial Secretary and Usher and was in charge of Ushers and Greeters. She was also active in many committees and activities. Marjorie was honored as a 65 year member of her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Her church activities and her sorority was her life in her later years and she enjoyed her friends and family.

Mrs. Taylor is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Alfred C. Taylor and the father of her children, Charles E. Boyd; her son, Robert C. Boyd; brother, Robert A. Roberts and step-sister, Evelyn Barnhill.

She is survived by her son, Ronald S. (Judy) Boyd of Trenton and her six grandchildren, D. Susie (Bobby) Underwood of Bronson, Steven (Leisha) Boyd of Starke, Douglas (Cheryl) Boyd, Lexington, Ohio, Tammy Boyd Simmons of Columbus, Ohio, Brian Boyd of Ashland, Ohio and Sandra (Timothy) Prince of Brentwood, Tennessee. She is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held at Trenton United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dale Elzie officiating. In lieu of flowers her family has requested donations be made in her memory to Haven Hospice of the Tri-Counties, 311 NE 9th St., Chiefland, FL 32626.

Card of Thanks

We would like to thank every one for the many acts of kindness shown us since David was hospitalized and his recovery in rehab. Thanks for the prayers, cards, visits and flowers. We also would like to thank all the staff at Ayers Rehab in the help with Davids recovery. Ayers is a wonderful place to be. We also appreciate all the prayers of the congregation.

David Mikell and family

