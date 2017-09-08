Sexual Predator Notice from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office

Share !



Public Notification Under State Law 775.21(7) Sexual Predator Residing in Gilchrist County.

David Lawrence Emrick, White Male, Date of Birth: 05-04-1958, Height 5’ 11”, Weight 195 lbs., Brown Hair, Blue Eyes, Address: 2390 NW 101 Path, Branford, Florida 32008, Gilchrist County.

David L. Emrick was convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Battery x4 F.S. 800.04 (4)(A).

Florida law, Sexual Predator/Offender Registration and Notification came into effect October 1, 1997 and allows this information to be publicized to notify the public that these offenders have been released back into society.

Internet access to get information on these offenders is through the website at www.FDLE.STATE.FL.US or by calling 1-888-357-7332.