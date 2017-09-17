Tigers dump Raiders Thursday night

Share !



The Trenton Tigers managed to overcome their fumbles and penalties Thursday night in the wake of Hurricane Irma as they defeated South Sumter 34-14 in the Jungle. The Tigers were hungry to get a win after dropping the half time defeat to Dixie County last week in Cross City. “I was real proud of our guys and the way they played in this game,” Head Coach Lyle Wilkerson explained. The Tigers’ Wyatt Langford is the Hit Man for the South Sumter game.

The Tigers on their first possession in the shadow of the Raiders’ end zone fumbled the football onto the grass and the Raiders #6 scooped up the loose ball and dashed 5 yards for the score. The PAT kick gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes remaining in the first period.

The Tigers’ offense moved the football at will as senior running backs Eric Henry and Randy Fuller moved the host down the field inside the Raiders’ red zone for a first and goal from the 9-yard line. A Tigers’ running back quickly reached the goal line when the football popped loose into the end zone and the Raiders’ recovered for the touchback. Trenton’s #66 Derri Danzy made his presence known in the Raiders’ backfield as he stopped the ball carrier for a loss on back-to-back plays to force a Raiders’ punt from their 21-yard line.

The Tigers’ Eric Henry took the punt return following his blockers for a 55-yard touchdown run. Wesley Mansfield tied the score at 7 all when he kicked the Tigers’ PAT with 6:10 remaining in the first period.

With less than 3 minutes remaining in the first period, the Tigers established a 9-play drive to the Raiders’ 5 yard line where they faced a first and goal. Randy Fuller was handed the ball by quarterback Jayce Gentry as the fullback scored on a short run. Gentry teed up the extra point attempt as Mansfield followed through for the extra point and a 14-7 lead as the game entered the second period. The Tigers’ defense was now in control of the Raiders’ line of scrimmage, as South Sumter would go through a four down sequence. Trenton’s Tyrique Baber and Derri Danzy led the Tigers on this defensive stop to force a punt.

The Tiger band entertained all of the fans with a great halftime show.

Trenton received the opening kickoff in the second half. Eric Henry dashed and darted his way through the defense as he ran 58 yards for a score. Mansfield again added the PAT for the 21-7 lead. The Tigers’ defense continued to stop the Raiders and allow the offense another opportunity to score. The Tigers’ offense put together a twelve-play drive to the Raiders’ 3 yard line before a fumble stalled the drive short of a score. The defense was again called on to step up and stop the Raiders. Trenton’s Caleb Morgan put the Raiders inside the 5 yard line as he stopped the ball carrier for -1 yards on first down and no gain on second down as they faced a third down and long. Danzy and Jacob Morgan got a key sack of the running back to force a Raider punt.

Trenton got the ball inside side South Sumter’s 35-yard line. Eric Henry took the opportunity and dashed 30 yards for a Tigers’ score. Mansfield’s kick attempt was blocked as the Tigers’ lead grew to 27-7.

In the fourth period Trenton’s Wyatt Langford capped an eleven-play drive with an 8-yard blast for the score. Trenton’s Preston Blankenship kicked his first ever PAT to give the Tigers a 34-7 lead.

The Raiders scored on a 37-yard pass as the final minutes were expiring in the game. A PAT kick improved their score to 34-14.

The Tigers’ starting defense stalled the Raiders for less than 20 yards of offense, and one first down in the first half. The Tigers’ offense earned 512 total yards with 360 rushing and 152 yard passing.

Trenton is now 2-1 as they invite all of the Tigers’ and Bucs’ fans to see the game against the Branford Bucs on Friday, September 15 in the Jungle. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Go Tigers!