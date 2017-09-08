Trenton’s fumbles aid Bears in half time win

Share !



The Trenton Tigers were on the road Friday night to once again meet the Bears in Bruce Boyette Stadium to renew their annual heated rivalry. In past years this game has determined who would represent District 6 1A in FHSAA post season play. In 2017 and 2018 the Tigers are penalized and reclassified into 4A size schools after admitting to a recruiting violation by a 2016 Tiger player.

On Friday the Dixie County High School stadium was electric as crowds were building and filling both stands for this exciting contest. The Tigers’ captains were Jayce Gentry, Trey Sanchez, Tanner Bruderly, and Wesley Mansfield. The Bears were represented on the field by their twenty-one member senior class. The Bears won the toss and chose to defer taking the opening kick-off in the third quarter. The Tigers would receive the opening kickoff with their backs to the west end zone.

The Tigers’ Eric Henry returned the kick-off to Trenton’s 32-yard line. Senior quarterback Jayce Gentry setup the offense operating the running attack moving the football to midfield. The Bears’ defense were able to keep the Tigers from running outside, but the Bears’ defense couldn’t stop the Tiger’s inside running game. On second and 8 from the Bears’ 35, Gentry connected with Rylee Price for 21 yards for a first down inside the Bears’ 15 yard line. With 8:32 remaining in the opening period, Tyrique Baber and Eric Henry continued to slash out at the Bears’ defense as they worked their way down inside the Bears’ 10-yard line. On fourth down from the 7, Baber dashed to the left and beat Dixie’s Aaron Dawson to the goal line mark for the first score of the game. The emotions were rising on the field as Wesley Mansfield kicked the Tigers into a 7-0 lead with 6:35 left in the first period.

The Bears began their offense on their 37-yard line. The Bears’ James Smith quickly took the snap as he dashed off tackle 63 yards for a score. The extra point kick bounced off the left upright of the goal post as the Tigers held onto a 7-6 lead.

The Tigers received the Bears’ kick and setup on their 30 yard line. A personal foul penalty on the Bears moved the Tigers out to their 41-yard line. On second and 8 from the 45, a Tiger turnover allowed the Bears to take the momentum in this game. The Bears took advantage of a face mask penalty and an unsportsmans dead ball foul, which moved the host inside the Tigers’ red zone giving the Bears a first down. The Bears’ Carlos Williams scored on a 2-yard run to take a 12-7 lead. The Bears followed the touchdown with a 2-point conversion run to make the score 14-7.

Trenton would receive the Bears’ kickoff, as they got under way on their 35-yard line. The Tigers added running backs Randy Fuller and Wyatt Langford into their rushing arsenal. On a fourteen play drive to the Bears’ 1 yard line, Fuller scored on third down to give the Tigers the momentum. Mansfield added the PAT as Trenton tied the game at 14 all.

The Bears answered the Tigers’ score with a four-play drive on a 12-yard run to take the 20-14 lead before the Tigers blocked the extra point kick.

The Tigers were operating their offense from their 32-yard line. Gentry completed a short pass to Wyatt Langford as the sophomore worked his way inside the Bears’ territory. On first down a Tigers’ fumble resulted into a Bears’ recovery near midfield. With 3:26 remaining in the first half, the Bears’ Aaron Dawson sprinted away from the Tigers’ defense on a 44-yard scoring run. The extra point kick was good as the host took what proved to be this game at 27-14 as the weather stopped play before the second half due to a continuing lightning front covering the area from the southwest. The teams’ coaches met with officials and agreed to call the game just before 10 p.m.

For the Tigers it was a disappointment as Coach Wilkerson explained, “The Bears’ defense never stopped us. We stopped ourselves with two key fumbles.” The Tigers’ quarterback Jayce Gentry completed 4 of 6 passes for 43 yards. Trenton rushed for 99 yards on 28 carries and added 43 yards passing for 142 total yards. Randy Fuller rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Tyrique Baber had 11 yards on 7 carries and a score. Eric Henry totaled 36 yards on 9 runs. Wesley Mansfield kicked the extra point on both Tiger scores. The Tigers (1-1) will return to the Jungle Friday night to host South Sumter. This game will get underway with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off. Go Tigers!