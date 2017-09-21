Volleyball: Bulldogs’ win streak at five after win over Oak Hall

By Matthew Harrell

The Bulldogs have put their 1-3 start behind them, winning five in a row, including three district wins, to improve to 6-3.

Bell had to wait longer than expected to extend that streak after their matches against Chiefland and Columbia were canceled because of Hurricane Irma.

Finally, on Thursday night, Bell hosted Oak Hall, to whom Bell fell 3-2 after holding a two-sets-to-none lead earlier in the season.

After taking a tight first set, 25-23, Bell was able to win set two a little more comfortably, winning 25-18.

But Bell stumbled through the third set, losing 25-14 and struggled early in the fourth and it looked like a repeat of the teams’ first meeting.

Instead, Bell rallied and took the fourth set 26-24 to take a 3-1 win in the match, avenging their most-recent loss.

Jill Morgan had 17 kills on 35 attacks.

Kylee Barry recorded a double-double with 35 assists and 21 digs.

Makensie Parrott had 24 digs and Presley Paulling added 12.

The Bulldogs have a busy upcoming week.

Bell opens the week by travelling to Monticello for a district match with Jefferson County, then to Bronson for a non-district match. The Bulldogs host Madison County on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, Bell hosts the Lady Bulldog invitational, which includes Williston, Chiefland and Columbia.