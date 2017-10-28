2017 THS Homecoming a Classic Success

Share !



The 2017 Trenton Middle/High Homecoming “Classic Movies” was a huge success.

The highlight of the annual event was the crowning of homecoming King and Queen Tanner Bruderly and Morgan Matheny during halftime at the Trenton vs. PK Younge game Friday night. The Tigers took the win with a score of 40-20.

During the week several competitions were held at the school including hallway decorating. The winner was the 8th grade class. The middle school winning float was built by the sixth grade, second place was the 7th grade and third place float went to 8th grade.

The high school winning float went to the 11th grade, second place float was the 10th grade followed by the 12th grade who placed third.

The skit competition was won by the sophomores who preformed a Willy Wonka skit. The freshman class skit was Rocky and their skit placed second. The senior class took third with their Star Wars skit.

Savannah Capps and Mary Grace Williams were the overall winners for the dress up days for their Scooby Doo’s Daphine and Thelma outfits.

The return of former homecoming queens Cindy Mathis Driggers, Tammy Walker Crosby, Alicia Leggett Mount, Jennifer Owens Halter, Devin Beach Weaver, Nakita Jones, KayLee Crawford Beauchamp, and Jaycee Thomas completed the long awaited event.