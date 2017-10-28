Armed Felons arrested during a high risk search warrant

Share !



A late night raid was conducted on Thursday, October 12, by members of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (S.R.T.) executing a high risk search warrant at 219 NW 112th Street Branford, Florida following an investigation by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D.) into burglaries in the North end of Gilchrist County. S.R.T and C.I.D. members executed the raid utilizing the GCSO Armored Tactical Vehicle.

Numerous stolen items were recovered including, but not limited to, guns, TV, and jewelry.

Two individuals, Charles Murray IV, born March 23, 1993 of Branford and Willie Hodges, born February 26, 1965, of Branford were arrested on scene.

Charles Murray IV, was charged with Armed Burglary, Violation of an Injunction, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Exploitation of the Elderly, and Dealing in Stolen Property. Murray’s total bond was set at $1,100,000.00.

Willie Hodges, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Dealing in Stolen Property. Hodges’ total bond was set at $300,000.00.

Bonds were recommended by Assistant State Attorney Robert Willis and set by Gilchrist County Judge Sheree H. Lancaster.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.