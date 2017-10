Share !



The Bell JV Volleyball team had an undefeated season of 18-0, that’s 36 straight sets! These girls put in a lot of time and effort and they achieved their goal. Congrats to all the girls for your hard work and dedication.

Back row, Michelle Heilig, Kaylee Douglas, Emma Hutto, Madison Sapp, Taria Liles, Taylor Tompkins, and Shelbi Waddle. Front row, Tatum Duthu, Summer Fischer, Meloni Peichocki, Jenith Hodge, and Ashlee Thomas. Photo by Donny Joiner Photography