Bulldogs blow 13-0 fourth-quarter lead, suffer fifth-straight loss

The Bulldogs looked like they were about to end their four-game skid in Branford Friday night, holding the Buccaneers scoreless for over three-and-a-half quarters.

But Branford would score twice in the final five minutes, with the final nail in the Bulldogs’ coffin coming with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter. Branford quarterback Cameron Noling got out of a sack and scrambled for a touchdown, then punched in the ensuing two-point conversion to give Branford a 14-13 lead.

Bell would turn the ball over on downs on their final possession and Branford would kneel to run out the remaining time.

This is the sixth-consecutive week in which Bell has been held under 20 points.

Bell did have its best passing game of the season as Johnathon Walls completed three of his six passes for 64 yards, but the Bulldogs were held to 80 yards on 35 attempts -- with 50 coming on one John Weston Powers carry -- and 2.3 yards per carry.

The Bulldogs’ 144 is their second-lowest yardage total this season.

This week is homecoming for the Bulldogs as they host the Bronson Eagles. The Eagles are 0-7 and are coming off of a 62-23 loss to Chiefland last week. Bronson has not given up fewer than 40 points in a game this season and has only scored in double digits once.

In last week’s Bell-Trenton article, I incorrectly captioned a picture as a Trenton touchdown. Colton Spears made a tackle on the play.