Bell volleyball player are pictured with the posters they made for Monday night’s Dig Pink match. Many of the signs have the names of family members and people the players know that have been affected by cancer. Back row, left to right, Jenna Holley, Maddy Sapp, Alexis Weeks, Juliana Whiting, Juli Waddle, Samantha Mathews and Presley Paulling. Front row, Jill Morgan, Alexis Cruse, Makensie Parrott, Hailey Pope and Kylee Barry.