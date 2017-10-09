Bulldogs fumble away opportunities, get upset by P.K.

Share !



Photo by Donny Joiner

By Matthew Harrell

The Bulldogs had a 12-6 lead at halftime and chances to put the game away in the second half, but two fumbles and an abundance of penalties doomed the Bulldogs in an 18-12 loss to P.K. Yonge.

Bell received the opening kickoff and marched down the field on a drive that lasted nine minutes and 11 seconds. But the drive stalled at the seven-yard line and the Bulldogs came away with zero points on their opening possession.

P,K. would punt on the ensuing possession and Bell would find the end zone on its second drive to take a 6-0 lead.

The Blue Wave answered with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at six.

On the next drive, Bell had the ball at midfield when Zach Simpson took the ball 43 yards to the P.K. seven. Simpson would punch it in a few plays later to give Bell a 12-6 lead.

The Bulldogs recovered an onside kick, but turned the ball over on downs. The Blue Wave tried to heave the ball to the end zone at the end of the half, but it was intercepted and Bell took its 12-6 lead into the halftime break.

The Blue Wave fumbled on their opening possession, giving Bell a chance to extend their lead, but the Bulldogs gave it right back with a fumble of their own.

P.K. would punt on the ensuing possession.

Bell’s first drive of the fourth quarter ended in a punt and P.K. took advantage, tying the game with a touchdown.

Bell was moving the ball as it started to get late in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs crossed midfield with a chance to retake the lead, but a fumbled snap was recovered by the Blue Wave.

P.K. took the lead by scoring a touchdown on their next possession.

Bell got the ball with 2:01 remaining and and a six-point deficit.

The Bulldogs got two first downs on fourth down because of pass interference penalties, but their luck ran out on the third fourth down of the drive as a pass fell incomplete, sealing the Bulldogs’ loss.

The Bulldogs ran the ball 56 times for 277 yards, but failed to complete a pass.

The Bulldogs are off this week. They will host Trenton next week.