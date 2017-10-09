Bulldogs stay undefeated in district play with win over Jefferson County

By Matthew Harrell

Bell volleyball defended its perfect record on Tuesday by sweeping an overmatched Jeffeson County team, 25-3, 25-6, 25-10.

The Bulldogs hit .568 in the match and only had two attacking errors.

Jill Morgan led the team with eight kills on 12 attacks with no errors.

Juliana Whiting led the team in digs with eight.

Kylee Barry had 12 assists.

Last week’s game versus Hamilton County was moved to Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m., which means Bell has five matches this week.

They open the week at home on Monday when they host Chiefland. The Bulldogs then travel to Mayo on Tuesday where they will see the Lafayette Hornets.

The Bulldogs host Hamilton County on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will take on Columbia at Florida Gateway College on Thursday, then close the week in Chiefland on Friday.