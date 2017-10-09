Farm Bureau holds annual meeting and elects two new directors

Share !



Farm Bureau members from all parts of the county and few from out of county attended the Annual meeting on Thursday, September 28, at Trenton Elementary cafeteria.

Longtime local Farm Bureau President Roy Wilson welcomed everyone to the meal and mentioned that during the last week two board members that had served the local Farm Bureau well had passed away. Mr. Clyde Townsend from Bell and Mr. Jim Jones of Trenton will be missed according to President Wilson. He reminisced about Big Jim cooking the meat for the annual meeting and Mr. Clyde salting the fish back when the annual meeting meal was a fish fry. Two new directors, Gray Smith and Earl Jones, were nominated to take the vacancies on the board. The additional board members are David and Marjorie Mikell, Dan and Carrie Thomas. Helen Roberts serves as the Vice President and William Roberts is the Secretary/Treasurer.

President Wilson also took a few minutes to promote the Young Farmers & Ranchers program that is offered through Farm Bureau. Gilchrist and Levy counties are teaming up to make one Young Farmers & Ranchers group.

Young Farmers and Ranchers are individuals between the ages of 18-35 who have a desire to network, share ideas, participate in community projects and hone their leadership skills. The Florida Farm Bureau has an array of opportunities for this group of young agriculturists to become strong leaders for the future of agriculture. Anyone interested in participating in this group should contact Jared Lanier at 352-359-5268.

Cindy Jo Ayers of the Gilchrist County Journal was presented a gift basket and thanked for the many years that the Gilchrist County Journal has reported on and supported agriculture and the local Gilchrist County Farm Bureau.

President Wilson spoke about the need for Americans to keep their food supply grown within the United States and the advantages of having a strong military.

Those attending enjoyed a barbecue dinner with all the trimmings catered by Akins BBQ in Bell. An abundance of wonderful homemade desserts were provided by the membership.

Local Farm Bureau agents Larry Merritt and Ben Colson were on hand to greet members and help out with the evening’s agenda.

After the meal, the crowd got out their raffle tickets for the annual door prize give away. Cans of nuts, honey and beautiful fall flower arrangement were given away and then in the final drawing of the evening two $100 cash prizes were drawn. Lillian Porter of Trenton and Clayton Blackert of Old Town were happy to take home the prize money.