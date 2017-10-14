Lady Bulldog Cross Country Team Finishes 2nd at Cedar Key Invitational

Share !



The Bulldog Cross Country team participated in the 27th annual Cedar Key Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven schools were represented at the annual meet, including Bell, Bradford County, Branford, Bronson, Cedar Key, Chiefland, First Christian Academy, St. John’s High, Suwannee, Trenton, and Williston.

The Lady Bulldogs team came in 2nd place behind runners Savana Thomas, Rayannah Mkuu, Emma Boyette, Cassandra Rubio, and Toni Gillispie. Thomas, Mkuu, and Boyette finished in the top 15 and all five girls earned enough points to finish runner-up behind Bradford County’s girls team who had at least 20 runners.

“I was extremely excited and surprised”, said Bell Cross Country coach Brad Surrency. “The girls were shocked that being probably the smallest team numbers-wise there, that they were able to finish as high as they did. I am very proud of them!” On the boys side, freshman Tristan Townsend finished 4th overall, behind three very tough Suwannee High School runners that were juniors and seniors. Despite running in a torrential downpour that soaked runners, coaches, and spectators alike, the Cedar Key Invitational was a terrific experience for the young Runnin’ Bulldog team. Great job, Dawgs!