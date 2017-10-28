Lady Bulldogs fall in district final, travel to Lake Butler

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

After beating Lafayette three times in the regular season, the Bulldogs fell to the Hornets in the district final, 3-1, Thursday night in Bell.

Bell hit just .135 in the match and had 12 attacking errors.

Jill Morgan led the team with 10 kills in the match.

Jenna Holley had four aces.

Defensively, Makensie Parrott led the team with 19 blocks, Kylee Barry had 16 and Jenna Holley had 12. Juliana Whiting had 6 blocks.

Kylee Barry had a double-double with 22 assists to go with her 16 digs.

The loss came after the Bulldogs swept Hamilton County on Tuesday in the semifinals.

This is the seventh-consecutive year in which the Bulldogs have reached the regional playoffs.

The Bulldogs now must make the trip to Lake Butler for their regional semifinal match for the third-straight year. Bell and Union County have split the first two meetings, with Bell winning 3-2 in 2015 and Union County winning 3-1 last season.

In their lone regular season meeting, Bell defeated Union County in Lake Butler 3-1.

The match is Thursday night at 7 p.m. The winner will face the winner of Lafayette-Crescent City on Thursday Nov. 2.