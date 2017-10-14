October 12, 2017 Legals

Share !



INVITATION TO BID

Item: Depot Park Basketball Court, 316 NW 2nd Street, Trenton, FL 32693

Bid #: 17-02

Bid Closing Date: 5:00 pm, Friday, October 20, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the City of Trenton is accepting bids until 5:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2017 in City Hall located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. Final bid selection will be made by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on October 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

Bids must be signed and sealed in an envelope marked with Bid # 17-02 and City of Trenton – Depot Park Basketball Court. Bids may be mailed, hand delivered or emailed to:

Pat Watson – Bid #17-02

City of Trenton

114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Email: pwatson@trenton

florida.org

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton. City of Trenton staff may review bids prior to their review at public hearing in order to communicate with the seller regarding specifications, pricing, etc.

Scope of Work:

1) Repair, resurface and paint

existing concrete basketball

court.

2) Install LED lighting.

The Contractor is responsible for site cleanup and removal of all debris and trash.

The City requires that the work to be performed by a State of Florida licensed contractor, proof of liability insurance in an amount no less than $1,000,000.00 and information regarding whether bidder holds Worker’s Compensation Coverage.

Publish: October 5, 12, and October 19, 2017b

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 16000061CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS WILEY BASS

A/K/A THOMAS W BASS,

DECEASED., et al.

Defendant(s).

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 30, 2017, and entered in 16000061CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS WILEY BASS A/K/A THOMAS W. BASS, DECEASED.; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT; DOVIE BASS A/K/A DOVIE ANN BASS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; GREGORY ALAN BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012 are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on November 06, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, S 89°39’03” W 438.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W 227.27 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE W 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF THE NW1/4; THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W, 100.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00°05’56” E, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID W 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET, THENCE RUN N 89°39’03” E, 100.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF THE E 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE CONTINUE N 89°39°03” E, 227.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00°05’56” W, PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SUBJECT TO A COUNTY MAINTAINED LIMEROCK ROAD (SE 40TH STREET) ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN THEREOF CONTAINING 8.58 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Property Address: 6142 SE 40TH ST, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 27th day of September, 2017. Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By: Lanie Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, 2017b.

_____________

NOTICE

As of September 13, 2017, Dawn Roudebush is no longer liable for David Roudebush’s debts.

Publish: October 5 and 12, 2017b

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

3:15 p.m. Barney Bennett, FDOT;

Presentation on County Work

Program Priorities

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish October 12, 2017b

______________________

CERTIFICATE OF ROLL

I, the undersigned, hereby certify that I am the duly qualified and acting Property Appraiser in and for GILCHRIST County, Florida. As such, I have satisfied myself that all property included or includable on the Real Property and Tangible Personal Property Assessment Rolls for the aforesaid county is properly taxed so far as I have been able to ascertain, that the said rolls were certified and delivered to me by the Value Adjustment Board on the 4th day of October, 2017; and that all required extensions on the above described roll to show the tax attributable to all taxable property included therein have been made pursuant to law.

I further certify that, upon completion of this certificate and the attachment of same to the herein described assessment rolls as part thereof, said assessment rolls will be delivered to the Tax Collector of this county.

In witness whereof, I have subscribed this certificate, caused the same to be attached to and made part of, the above described assessment rolls this 4th day of October, 2017.

/s/ Damon C. Leggett

Property Appraiser of

Gilchrist County, Florida

Published Oct. 12, 2017b

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD MEETING

The City of Trenton Planning and Zoning Board will meet on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 6:00 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Planning and

Zoning Board Meeting

Minutes, August 14, 2017

D. Action Items

1. SP 2017-01 - Site &

Development Plan -

Hungry Howie’s

E. Public Comments

F. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish October 12, 2017b.

______________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR

AND NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION

FOR THE CITY OF TRENTON

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor-Commissioner of the City of Trenton, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the City of Trenton on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, for the purpose of electing officers to serve as follows:

(a) Mayor-Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Glen Thigpen;

(b) Group 1: City Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Cloud Haley;

(c) Group 4: City Commissioner, one (1) year remaining term, which expires December 31, 2018, seat currently held by Wesley “Lee” Deen.

The election shall be held at the Trenton Community Center, 214 SE Third Avenue, Trenton, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Candidates for office must be residents of the City of Trenton, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 30, 2017 through Friday, November 3, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the City of Trenton, Florida, this 12th, day of October, 2017.

Glen Thigpen,

Mayor-Commissioner

Attest:

/s/ Lyle Wilkerson,

Clerk/City Manager

Publish Oct. 12 and 19, 2017b

______________________