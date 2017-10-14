October 12, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Christine Bass Anderson

Mrs. Christine Bass Anderson, 93, of Panama City passed away October 7, 2017.

Mrs. Anderson was born July 12, 1924 to the late Archer and Bessie Bass. She had spent most of her life in the Suwannee area, but had lived in the Panama City area for over eight years after moving there from Tallahassee. Mrs. Anderson worked for a long time with the family business, Bass Fish Camp in Suwannee, and was a member at the First Baptist Church of Panama City.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by a daughter Janet (Jack) Andrews, her sons Billy (Yvonne) Anderson, Kenny (Terri) Anderson, Ronnie (Deana) Anderson, and Charles Anderson, thirteen grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed Anderson.

Funeral services for Mrs. Anderson were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. Dwayne Kight officiating. Interment will follow in Keen Cemetery outside of Suwannee. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Gideons International.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Kasey Lillie Louise Frierson

Kasey Lillie Louise Frierson, infant, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017. She is survived by her parents, Matt and Kenna Frierson, Branford; three sisters; twins, Karsyn Frierson, Dallas Frierson, Ellie Frierson; two brothers; Colt Frierson, Flint Frierson; grandparents, Keith and Sang Cranford, Doyle and Sheila Frierson; great-grandma, Mamie Lou Futch Virpsa; uncle, Riley Cranford; aunts: Leanne C. (Troy) Seay, Susan Wells; cousins; Madi Seay, Megan Seay, Leslie Lane; numerous other family and friends. Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 10th at Mt. Paran Baptist Church. Interment followed in Metta Rose Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 9th at Keith and Sang Cranford’s residence, 1027 S SR 349, Branford.

_________________

Mr. William Allison “Abe” Osteen

Mr. William Allison “Abe” Osteen, Jr., of Old Town, passed away at his home Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the age of 63.

Abe, a lifelong resident of Dixie County, was a member of the Cross City Church of God and owner and operator of A & O Scrap Metal Business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and his work.

He is survived by his wife Karen A. Osteen of Old Town; sons, William “Goob” Osteen (Chris) and Mitchell Osteen, both of Old Town; his mother Goldie Roberts of Tarpon Springs; brothers, Mike Osteen of Cross City and Thomas “Man” Driggers of Cross City; sisters, Eve McDaniel of Tarpon Springs, Collette Reyes of St. Petersburg, and Sheila Palmer of Cross City; grandchildren, Casey English, Dylan Osteen, Kyndall Osteen and Kylie Osteen and great grandson Landon English.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cross City Church of God with Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. Interment followed at the Cross City Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mr. Delton Hendry “Radar” Reed

Mr. Delton Hendry “Radar” Reed, 74, of Perry, passed away at his home on October 7, 2017.

Mr. Reed was born in Shamrock on November 15, 1942 to Henry and Juanita Reed. He graduated from Dixie County High School in 1960. He excelled in sports playing football, basketball, track and baseball. He was voted most valuable player on the basketball team as a senior. He went on to serve in the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk at the time of its commissioning. After leaving the Navy he went to work at the family gas station and later began working on Eddie Stewart’s deep sea fishing boat, the Ms. Judy. He then began his career with Proctor and Gamble planting trees before moving to the forestry division. He then moved to the Mill as a maintenance mechanic where he remained until 1997 where he retired after 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing men’s church league softball and coaching youth sports in Perry. He moved to Perry in October of 1965 and was a member of 3 Rivers and Sandhill hunting clubs and a former member of the Elks Lodge in Perry.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ena Faye Reed; son, Kelton (Amy) Reed of Perry; daughter Karma (Donnie) Nix of Thomasville, GA; grandchildren, Kristen, Kaelen, Sam and Celia; great grandson Landen; brother Broward “Cooter” Reed of Steinhatchee and a second dad to Brett, and the late Brian Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Howard and Ira Reed and sister Brenda Marchant.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Perry with Rev. Steven Ruff officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Childhood Cancer Program.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mr. Roy Edward

Weems, Sr.

Mr. Roy Edward “Eddie” Weems Sr., 67, of Bronson, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 surrounded by his family. Eddie was born to the late Willie Roy and Alma Weems on December 1, 1949 in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a simple man and always put others before himself. Eddie was known to be a hard worker and an honest, dependable man. Eddie married the love of his life and soulmate, Cathy Shipp, on June 30, 1984. The couple soon welcomed their sons, Eddie Jr. and Darren. Eddie worked many years in the logging woods and began his own logging company that he proudly named Weems & Son’s Logging. Many people note him as the most determined and hardest worker one has ever met. After years of success in the logging industry, he eventually “retired” and began operating his two dump trucks to be at home more often. When he wasn’t hauling rock and building roads, he enjoyed every minute on his farm. He spent countless hours making his property immaculate and was proud of his accomplishment. He enjoyed cutting and baling hay and watching his cows graze. On Sunday mornings, Eddie and Cathy enjoyed their cup of coffee while admiring the beauty they had created on the family farm. He softened up in his later years when his boys met their wives, and he began to enjoy more time with his family. It wasn’t until the birth of his grandson, Kace that he actually admitted he would rather stay home than work! Eddie was extremely excited to meet and spoil his newest grandson, Eddie III. He had plans of having both boys on his lap helping to steer his tractors. God had a different plan though, and he was unable to meet Eddie III, but we all felt he knew when he was born four floors down from his hospital room. The angel kiss birthmark on Eddie III’s forehead is proof his PaPa welcomed him to this world. Eddie is survived by his wife, Cathy and his children, Eddie Jr. (Shanell), Darren (Kellie) and Laurie. He is survived by his grandchildren, Cody, Kace, and Eddie III as well as his siblings Gail, Carol, Jane, and Faron. He is predeceased by his parents, Willie Roy and Alma and his brother, Glenn.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at The Weems Farm, 3851 NE CR 343, Bronson, FL. 32621. Burial will follow at the Weems Family Cemetery. The family invites all to stay afterwards for a time of stories and reminiscing while enjoying a fish fry. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, Gainesville, www.milam.com.

Edwards Card

of Thanks

The family of Richards Edwards of Bell would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, flowers, food and kindness with the passing of our loved one.

______________

Wayfair/Townsend Cemeteries Workday to be held October 14th

Submitted

There will be a workday at Wayfair and Townsend cemeteries on Saturday, October 14th.

Any families and interested persons are asked to bring tools for the occasion, which begins at 8:00 a.m. at Wayfair Cemetery.