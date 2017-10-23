October 19, 2017 Legals

Share !



INVITATION TO BID

Item: Depot Park Basketball Court, 316 NW 2nd Street, Trenton, FL 32693

Bid #: 17-02

Bid Closing Date: 5:00 pm, Friday, October 20, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the City of Trenton is accepting bids until 5:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2017 in City Hall located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. Final bid selection will be made by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on October 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

Bids must be signed and sealed in an envelope marked with Bid # 17-02 and City of Trenton – Depot Park Basketball Court. Bids may be mailed, hand delivered or emailed to:

Pat Watson – Bid #17-02

City of Trenton

114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Email: pwatson@trenton

florida.org

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton. City of Trenton staff may review bids prior to their review at public hearing in order to communicate with the seller regarding specifications, pricing, etc.

Scope of Work:

1) Repair, resurface and paint

existing concrete basketball

court.

2) Install LED lighting.

The Contractor is responsible for site cleanup and removal of all debris and trash.

The City requires that the work to be performed by a State of Florida licensed contractor, proof of liability insurance in an amount no less than $1,000,000.00 and information regarding whether bidder holds Worker’s Compensation Coverage.

Publish: October 5, 12, and October 19, 2017b

_______________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR

AND NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION

FOR THE CITY OF TRENTON

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor-Commissioner of the City of Trenton, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the City of Trenton on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, for the purpose of electing officers to serve as follows:

(a) Mayor-Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Glen Thigpen;

(b) Group 1: City Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Cloud Haley;

(c) Group 4: City Commissioner, one (1) year remaining term, which expires December 31, 2018, seat currently held by Wesley “Lee” Deen.

The election shall be held at the Trenton Community Center, 214 SE Third Avenue, Trenton, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Candidates for office must be residents of the City of Trenton, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 30, 2017 through Friday, November 3, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the City of Trenton, Florida, this 12th, day of October, 2017.

Glen Thigpen,

Mayor-Commissioner

Attest:

/s/ Lyle Wilkerson,

Clerk/City Manager

Publish Oct. 12 and 19, 2017b

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008

IN THE INTEREST OF:

J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011

Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012

____________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL

RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT

FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J.A.H.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Monica J. Brasington, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on FRIDAY, the 1st DAY OF DECEMBER, 2017 AT 4:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 16th day of October, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

CLERK SEAL

BY /s/ Lyndsay Ayers

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN

AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Kathrine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave.

Bldg. J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email:

Katherine. Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Publish October 19, 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Robley Johnson

Kimberly Parker

Brent Walker

Kristine Walker

Bruce Jordan

William Mitchell

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Dated this 16th day of October, 2017.

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins, Owner

P. O. Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish October 19 and 26, 2017b

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Final Budget Hearing, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

October 9, 2017

E. Action Items

1. Depot Park Basketball Court

Bids

F. Discussion Items

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish: October 19, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The District Board (“Board”) of the Green Corridor Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) District (“District”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within all 67 counties in Florida for the financing of the cost of providing energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, “Qualifying Improvements”). The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the District with the prior written consent of affected property owners who wish to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the District.

This notice pertains to the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the following 67 counties: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held on November 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Ygrene Energy Fund Florida, located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 124, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. The resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at Governmental Management Services – South Florida, LLC, Third Party Administrator for the District, 5385 N. Nob Hill Road, Sunrise, Florida 33351.

All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board. Written comments should be received by the District on or before November 13, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the Executive Director, Paul Winkeljohn, at 954-721-8681 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

Publish Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION.

CASE NUMBER:

21-2017-CA-000056

VERNON E. McWILLIAMS,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

DEBORAH SWEENEY,

Defendant.

______________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: DEBORAH SWEENEY

7799 SE 86th Avenue

Newberry, Florida 32669

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that you have been designated as a defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you in a Complaint For Unlawful Detainer. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

LOTS 26 & 27 OF HONEY BEE FARMS, PB 2, PAGE 37, TOGETHER WITH A 1986 CHAD DOUBLE-WIDE MOBILE HOME.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Vernon E. McWilliams -vs- Deborah Sweeney.

You are required to serve a copy of you written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before Nov. 7th, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service, otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgment or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

DATED: October 11th, 2017

/s/ TODD NEWTON

Todd Newton

(SEAL) Clerk of Court,

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: L. Guyton, Deputy Clerk

Publish October 19 and 26, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 17000038CAAXMX

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A CHAMPION

MORTGAGE COMPANY

Plaintiff,

VS.

SARAH M. JOHNSON AKA

SARAH MAE JOHNSON,

DECEASED, ESAU JOHNSON,

DECEASED; ET AL

Defendant(s),

___________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defendant(s):

UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES,LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF SARAH M. JOHNSON AKA SARAH MAE JOHNSON, DECEASED

Last Known Address

UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOTS 44 & 45, BLOCK B, SUN “N” FUN UNIT NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 63, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH 1988 SPRINGER; VIN NUMBERS 35620395AX AND 35620395BX

a/k/a 7369 SE 85TH TRAIL, TRENTON, FL 32693

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of you written defenses, if any, to it, on Marinosci Law Group, P.C., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 100 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 on or before Nov. 7th, 2017, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL, file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demand in the complaint.

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT, If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of October, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court by:

(SEAL)

By: /s/Lanie Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

Marinosci Law Group, P.C.

100 W. Cypress Creek Road,

Suite 1045

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Telephone: (904) 644-8704

Telefacsimile: (954) 772-9601

Publish Oct. 19 and 25, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GRADY L RICHARDSON SR OR MARTH, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0013-TD

Certificate Number:

856.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

W/2 OF TRACT 58 & TRACT 73 90/276 101/176 & 272 278/413 201221000216 201321003623

Assessed to:

NICHOLAS TUCKER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE COURTS

SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish October 19, 2017b

__________________

October 9, 2017

Cornelius Lorenzo Brister, 26, of High Springs, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Out of County Warrant, $35,00.00 Bond.

Tina Elain Williamson, 44, of Branford, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol for DUI Alcohol or Drugs, $2,500.00 Bond.

October 10, 2017

Cynthia Hutcherson Shuman, 47, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Dealing in Stolen Property X2, $200,000.00 Bond; Larceny $20,000.00 Less Than $100,000.00, $50,000, Total Bond $250,000.00.

October 11, 2017

Chad Richard Johnson, Jr., 29, of Jacksonville, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation, No Bond.

Luther Cole Snellgrove, 18, was arrested by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office for Damage of Property, Criminal Mischief, $5,000.00 Bond; Burglary of Unoccupied Dwelling, $35,000.00; Theft is $300.00 or more but less than $5,000.00; Total Bond $60,000.00.

Alura Myers, 21, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Larceny, Theft, is $300.00 or more but less than $5,000.00; Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance and Unarmed, No Bond.

October 12, 2017

Steven Joseph Weston, 39, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Battery Touch or Strike, $2,500.00 Bond.

Michael Jordan Mostipak, 32, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol for DUI and Damage Property, Bond $2,500.00.

October 13, 2017

Gabriella Noelle White, 20, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Battery Touch or Strike, ROR.

October 14, 2017

Jonathan William Rice, 27, of Washington, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Giving False Name, $2,500.00; Failure to Leave Property Upon Order by Owner, $2,500.00; Disorderly Intoxication, $2,500.00; and Defraud Innkeeper Under $300.00, $2,500.00; Total Bond $10,000.00.

October 15, 2017

Nebuchadnezzar Earl Watson, 62, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for Disorderly Intoxication, $5,000.00; Resisting Arrest Without Violence, $15,000.00; Total Bond $20,000.00.

Ismael Nolasco, 33, was arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office for No Drivers License, never had one, ROR.