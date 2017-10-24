October 19, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Dorothy Cain Rhea Boyer

Mrs. Dorothy Cain Rhea Boyer known as “Dottie Rhea” has joined her family and angels above after a long stay at the Tri County Nursing Home following an accident, where she resided the past 3 1/2 years. She was 83 years old and left us on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

She was born in Ashland, Missouri on March 4, 1934 to John Wesley and Edna James Cain who preceded her in death along with 4 sisters and 5 brothers.

She married Neal Boyer, Jr. at the age of 16, had 4 children, then decided to move to Florida in 1959. She was a mother and housewife.

Divorced in 1965 she moved back to Missouri and got a bank job then came back to Florida in the ‘70’s, went to work at Lancaster Prison and retired after 30 years as a prison guard.

She loved her grandchildren, dancing and playing games was her favorite things.

You did not leave her house without playing at least one game of Rummy or Dice (10,000.)

She loved working in her yard and planting flowers. She did have the green thumb. She was always doing something for the grandchildren.

She is survived by her 4 children: Sandy Hodge and Mike Boyer of Trenton; Eric Boyer of Gainesville and Sheila Boyer of Cross City.

She had 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Celebration of Life for Dottie Rhea will be Saturday, October 21st at the Shriners Club in Fanning Springs. A covered dish lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m.

Instead of flowers we would like to have donations to Tribes Mission Called, 360 Ethnos, 312 West First Street, Sanford, FL 32771-1231. Self-addressed envelopes will be available.

Dorothy’s late brother and his family were missionaries all his life, mostly in Venzuela, Now his children have taken over so I know this would be what Mom would like instead of flowers.

Thank you to all Friends and Family, Simple Cremation and to the Tri-County Nursing Home.

_________________

Mr. H.C. Henderson, Jr.

Mr. H.C. Henderson, Jr., born January 9, 1939, departed his earthly home October 10, 2017. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart, Alice Faye; parents, Hillary C. Henderson, Sr. and Essielene Henderson, one brother, Billy Henderson and one sister, Bobbie Matthews. He is survived by his children, H.C. “Skipper” Henderson, V (Jan) and Adam C. Henderson (Amy), one sister Betty Lene Dicks (Wayne). H.C. is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Hoffman (Joey), Hillary C. “Hill” Henderson VI, Hayden St. John Henderson and 4 great grandchildren, Marley Revels, Memphis, Joey Jack and Ava Hoffman.

H.C. obeyed the gospel of Jesus Christ when he was 14 years of age. He served as a Deacon and was a lifelong member of the Chiefland Church of Christ, a decision he says he never looked back on. He married Alice Faye August 15, 1959, the 2nd best decision he ever made. He had many accomplishments in life, too many to name here. A few of his most proud however, was being the owner/operator of Levy Abstract & Title Company for over 50 years. He was past president of the Florida State Fox Hunters Association, past president of the Chiefland Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Levy County Schools Foundation for many, many years. He also served as a city commissioner for the City of Chiefland.

H.C. loved to fish, hunt and travel with his beloved wife Alice Faye, but, the thing he most cherished was being with family and his friends. He was a kind hearted man, humble in his ways and walked with Jesus Christ. He will truly be missed by many.

A service was held on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Christ in Chiefland with Brother Kyle Sanders, R. Luther Beauchamp and Brother Tommy Andrews officiating. Visitation was Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at the Church of Christ. H.C. is under the care of Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Levy County Schools Foundation in memory of H.C. Henderson, Jr.