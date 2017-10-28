October 26, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008

IN THE INTEREST OF:

J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011

Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012

____________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL

RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT

FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J.A.H.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Monica J. Brasington, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on FRIDAY, the 1st DAY OF DECEMBER, 2017 AT 4:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 16th day of October, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

CLERK SEAL

BY /s/ Lyndsay Ayers

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN

AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Kathrine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave.

Bldg. J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email:

Katherine. Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Publish October 19, 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Robley Johnson

Kimberly Parker

Brent Walker

Kristine Walker

Bruce Jordan

William Mitchell

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Dated this 16th day of October, 2017.

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins, Owner

P. O. Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish October 19 and 26, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The District Board (“Board”) of the Green Corridor Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) District (“District”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within all 67 counties in Florida for the financing of the cost of providing energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, “Qualifying Improvements”). The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the District with the prior written consent of affected property owners who wish to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the District.

This notice pertains to the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the following 67 counties: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held on November 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Ygrene Energy Fund Florida, located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 124, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. The resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at Governmental Management Services – South Florida, LLC, Third Party Administrator for the District, 5385 N. Nob Hill Road, Sunrise, Florida 33351.

All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board. Written comments should be received by the District on or before November 13, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the Executive Director, Paul Winkeljohn, at 954-721-8681 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

Publish Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION.

CASE NUMBER:

21-2017-CA-000056

VERNON E. McWILLIAMS,

Plaintiff,

-vs-

DEBORAH SWEENEY,

Defendant.

______________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: DEBORAH SWEENEY

7799 SE 86th Avenue

Newberry, Florida 32669

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that you have been designated as a defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you in a Complaint For Unlawful Detainer. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

LOTS 26 & 27 OF HONEY BEE FARMS, PB 2, PAGE 37, TOGETHER WITH A 1986 CHAD DOUBLE-WIDE MOBILE HOME.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Vernon E. McWilliams -vs- Deborah Sweeney.

You are required to serve a copy of you written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before Nov. 7th, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service, otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgment or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

DATED: October 11th, 2017

/s/ TODD NEWTON

Todd Newton

(SEAL) Clerk of Court,

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: L. Guyton, Deputy Clerk

Publish October 19 and 26, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 17000038CAAXMX

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A CHAMPION

MORTGAGE COMPANY

Plaintiff,

VS.

SARAH M. JOHNSON AKA

SARAH MAE JOHNSON,

DECEASED, ESAU JOHNSON,

DECEASED; ET AL

Defendant(s),

___________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defendant(s):

UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES,LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF SARAH M. JOHNSON AKA SARAH MAE JOHNSON, DECEASED

Last Known Address

UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOTS 44 & 45, BLOCK B, SUN “N” FUN UNIT NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 63, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH 1988 SPRINGER; VIN NUMBERS 35620395AX AND 35620395BX

a/k/a 7369 SE 85TH TRAIL, TRENTON, FL 32693

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of you written defenses, if any, to it, on Marinosci Law Group, P.C., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 100 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 on or before Nov. 7th, 2017, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL, file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demand in the complaint.

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT, If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of October, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court by:

(SEAL)

By: /s/Lanie Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

Submitted by:

Marinosci Law Group, P.C.

100 W. Cypress Creek Road,

Suite 1045

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Telephone: (904) 644-8704

Telefacsimile: (954) 772-9601

Publish Oct. 19 and 26, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0012-TD

Certificate Number:

93.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 1 HIGH COUNTRY SUBD CONT 1.73 AC 89/410 115/595 133/163

Assessed to:

NANCY L YARGHN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0014-TD

Certificate Number:

252.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

BEG AT NE COR OF GOVT LOT 11 AS PT OF REF GO S 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC W 1264.15 FT TO POB GO W 210 FT GO N 150 FT GO W 259.25 FT TO E LN OF ACL RR CO R/W GO SELY ALG SAID RR R/W 704 FT GO NERLY ALG SAID RR SPUR R/W LN 347.88 FT GO N 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC E 49.80 FT TO POB 14/492 50/171 170/265 193/176 193/177 219/620 2008/1073 2008/1074 2009/1422 2009/1718

Assessed to:

HOPE HODGE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b

__________________

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT

TO THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATION COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AND THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, and Ordinance No. 92-04, as amended, comments, objections and recommendations concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, and the Local Planning Agency of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on November 7, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

LDR 17-01, an application, by the City Council to amend Article Two entitled, Definitions by deleting certain definitions, by deleting and replacing in its entirety, Article Eight entitled, Flood Damage Prevention Regulations, to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations, by deleting in its entirety, Section 12.1.2, entitled Flood Damage Prevention Appeals Provisions and by deleting in its entirety, Section 12.3.3 entitled, Variances to Flood Damage Prevention Regulations.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the proposed amendment.

A copy of the proposed amendment is available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, at the City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearings, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, Town Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.855.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

_____________

CONCURRENT NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Date: October 26, 2017

Name of Responsible Entity:

City of Fanning Springs

Address: 17651 NW 90th Court

Fanning Springs, FL

32693-9212

Telephone Number: (352) 463-2855

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Fanning Springs.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE

OF FUNDS

On or about November 14, 2017, the City of Fanning Springs will submit a request to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development (HCD) Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project to make the following improvements:

Activities:

17B – Water Facilities – The extension and looping of the potable water lines. The installation of approximately three thousand two hundred (3,200’) linear feet of 8” potable water main. The potable water lines proposed for installation will generate enough capacity and flow rate to meet the fire sprinkler system needs of the proposed hotel facility.

17B – Water Facilities, CDBG Cost $127,500.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $0.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $ 0.00.

17B – Sewer Facilities – The installation of eight hundred (800’) linear feet of eight inch (8”) gravity sanitary sewer line to serve the proposed hotel facility. Developers

17B - Sewer Facilities, CDBG Cost $43,500.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $0.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $0.00.

17D - ED-Other 3 Phase Electrical Power – The installation of three phase electrical power to serve the hotel facility.

17D – ED-Other 3 Phase Electrical Power CDBG Cost $42,000.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $0.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $ 0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $ 0.00.

17D – ED-Other Sidewalks – The installation of three thousand two hundred (3,200’) linear feet of five foot (5’) wide sidewalk adjacent to the street being constructed between US Highway 19 and State Road 26.

17D – ED-Other Sidewalks - CDBG Cost $67,200.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $0.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $0.00.

17D – Other Street Lights – The installation of twelve (12) electrical light poles including thirty-two hundred (3,200’) linear feet of underground electrical wiring the light poles will be located adjacent to the street being constructed between US Highway 19 and State Road 26.

17D - Other Street Lights - CDBG Cost $71,400.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $0.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $0.00.

17B – Street Improvements – The installation of three thousand two hundred (3,200’) linear feet of twenty-four foot (24’) wide asphalt paving between US Highway 19 and State Road 26 to provide an entrance road for the hotel facility.

17B - Street Improvements - CDBG Cost $401,270.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $390,830.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $0.00.

17C – Property Acquisition & Building Construction – Hotel Facility - CDBG cost $0.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $0.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $7,100,000.00.

016 – Engineering - CDBG Cost $217.100.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds $24,870.00; Developers Investment Claimed for March $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $ 0.00.

013 - Administration - CDBG Cost $80,000.00; Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds - $0.00; Developers Investment Claimed for Match $0.00; Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match $0.00.

Total CDBG Funds - $1,049,970.00

Total Rural Infrastructure Grant Funds - $415,700.00

Total Developers Investment Claimed for Match - $0.00

Total Developers Investment Not Claimed for Match - $7,100,000.00

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Fanning Springs has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the City of Fanning Springs City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, FL 32693-9212 and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Mayor Howell E. Lancaster III at the City of Fanning Springs, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, FL 32693-9212. All comments must be received by November 13, 2017. Comments will be considered prior to the City of Fanning Springs requesting a release of funds. Comments should specify which notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The City of Fanning Springs certifies to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and HUD that Howell E. Lancaster III in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The State’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Fanning Springs to use the CDBG funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE

OF FUNDS

DEO will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Fanning Springs certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Fanning Springs; (b) the City of Fanning Springs has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the State; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures at 24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76 and shall be addressed to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, CDBG Program, MSC-400, 107 East Madison Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399-6508. Potential objectors should contact the City of Fanning Springs to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Howell E. Lancaster III, Mayor

Environmental Certifying Official

City of Fanning Springs

17651 NW 90th Court

Fanning Springs, FL 32693-9212

Telephone number (352) 463-2855

Publish Oct. 26, 2017b

________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, 2017, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: SANTA FE PARK LOOP

BID OPENING LOCATION:

Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Bids must be submitted in triplicate in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR Santa Fe Park Loop”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting onsite at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County.

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from Rob Davis of Dewberry | Preble-Rish at rhdavis@dewberry.com or 850-354-5183. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Rob Davis at Dewberry | Preble-Rish with questions.

Publish Oct. 26 & Nov. 2, 2017b