October 26, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. William T. Cummings, Jr.

William T. Cummings, Jr., of Bell passed away at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton on Thursday, October 19, 2017. He was 81 years old. William was born on October 9, 1936 to William T. Cummings Sr. and his wife Ruth Ferguson Cummings in Memphis, Tennessee and had been a resident of Bell since moving from Largo in 1999. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp with 21 years of service. He was a retired Administrator with the Veteran’s Administration and was a member of Bell Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Marine Corp League and the Trenton Rotary as well as an active member of the Marine Toys for Tots.

Mr. Cummings is survived by his wife, Maxine Philman Cummings; his daughter, Cynthia (Gene) Kramer of Augusta, Georgia and his two sons, William “Bill” (Beth) Cummings,III of DeBary and Dennis (Pam) Cummings of Ponce City, Oklahoma and his three brothers, Robert (Kathryn) Cummings of Mississippi and Steve (Linda) Cummings and Tim (Myra) Cummings of California. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cummings were held on Monday, October 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Bell Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Philman officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment was held at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Building Fund for Bell Baptist Church or to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center.

For online condolences please visit William’s Memorial Page at www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_________________

Mr. Clarence W. “Sonny” Roberts

Mr. Clarence W. Roberts, 85, of Crawfordville, died October 2, 2017 at his home with family. He was a United States Army Veteran and served two years (1951-1952) in the Korean Conflict. C. W. worked as an Engineer with CSE Railroad, before retiring.

He was a member of River of Life Church. Survivors include his wife Mae Roberts.; five sons, Robert Parker, Earl Parker, Charles Parker, Leon Roberts and Andy Roberts; two daughters Sandra Parker and Faith Neale.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Church of Christ Cemetery, Bell at 11:00 a.m. on November 4, 2017, with David Halter officiating.

________________

Mr. Robert “Bob” Wilson

Bob was born in 1922 in Jacksonville, to Joseph “J. B.” and Geraldine Wilson. His family moved to Trenton when he was a child, and he grew up there. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, going on active duty in February 1943. After attending Officer Candidate School, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. During World War II, he served as a bombardier on a B-29 crew, stationed first in India and China, and then in the Mariana Islands. His wartime missions including flying “The Hump” across the Himalayas. When he returned from the war, Bob married Ruby Nash.

Bob remained in the military, serving 28 years in the Air Force and achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel. He retired in 1970, and moved to Shavano Park, Texas. He then worked at Ingram Manufacturing in San Antonio for 16 years. Bob and Ruby were among the original parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and were founding members of the Church’s senior group, the Silver Stars. Last year, they moved to Austin, Texas, to be closer to their daughters.

Bob is survived by his wife Ruby; they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary last December. He is also survived by their two daughters, Claudia Anderson and Charlotte Wilson and their husbands; two grandchildren, Robert Anderson and Judith Jones; four great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Roy, Joe, and Milam of Trenton. The family received friends on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Rosary was at 11:00 a.m., Mass was held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 Dezavala, San Antonio, Texas 78249.