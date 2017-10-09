October 5, 2017 Legals

NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0001-TD
Certificate Number: 975.0000
Year of Issuance: 2014
Description of Property:
LOTS 20 & 21 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN OR 46/666 55/629 104/382 & 506 121/324 121/650 138/367 141/35 141/36 141/37
Assessed to:
ANGER LENNER IRVING
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0002-TD
Certificate Number: 123.0000
Year of Issuance: 2012
Description of Property:
LOTS 6 RIVERVIEW EST SUBD 19-8-14 80/650 TAX DEED 283/523 2004/2644 2005/7338 2005/7398 2005/7399 2005/7401
Assessed to:
ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARGARET SULLIVAN LIVING TRUST MARGARET SULLIVAN L, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0003-TD
Certificate Number: 435.0000
Year of Issuance: 2013
Description of Property:
LOT 10 BLK 21 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 136/106 223/608 240/344 2001/1655 2004/2747 2005/4529 2005/5586
Assessed to:
MARIE T PIERRE
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0004-TD
Certificate Number: 97.0000
Year of Issuance: 2013
Description of Property:
LOT 7 RIVERVIEW EST SUBD 19-8-14 80/650 TAX DEED 2002/ 1449 2004/2645 2005/7338 2005/7341-7343 2005/7346 2007/ 1110 2009/3018
Assessed to:
MATTHEW DAVISON
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARGARET SULLIVAN LIVING TRUST MARGARET SULLIVAN L, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0005-TD
Certificate Number: 446.0000
Year of Issuance: 2013
Description of Property:
LOT 16 BLK 1 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 152/281 2005/942 2006/709
Assessed to:
DESLANDE ADRIEN
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GREG WHEELER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0006-TD
Certificate Number: 959.0000
Year of Issuance: 2014
Description of Property:
LOT 3 & 4 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN OR 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 205/161 231/30
Assessed to:
MAC JOHNSON
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT BRIAN THOMPSON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0007-TD
Certificate Number: 377.0000
Year of Issuance: 2013
Description of Property:
LOT 118 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 135/37 2006/59 2008/6300 2010/569
Assessed to:
BARBARA J JOLIGOUER
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WILLIAM BENDER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0009-TD
Certificate Number: 462.0000
Year of Issuance: 2011
Description of Property:
LOT 14 RED BERRY RANCH EST CONT 5 AC 222/728 UTIL EASEMENT 239/478 2007 5070
Assessed to:
TERESA BUSHMAN
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0010-TD
Certificate Number: 908.0000
Year of Issuance: 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 4-10-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ON E LN OF W/2 OF SEC 4 N 2061.57 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG W 50 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 89 DEG W 775.68 FT THENCE RUN N 653.39 FT TO SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF TYLER RD & CO DESIGNATED 76 TR THENCE RUN ALG SAID MARGIN N 64 DEG E 282.30 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 62 DEG E 250.81 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 59 DEG E 115.06 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 52 DEG E 82.34 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID MARGIN RUN S 85 DEG E 132.23 FT THENCE RUN S 987.55 FT TO POB 43/639 54/554 109/214 153/644 EASEMENT 196/526 228/362 LESS 5 AC 254/513 255/228 2002/3226 2005/3481
Assessed to:
ESTATE OF THOMAS WILLIAM PATE JR AKA THOMAS W PATE JR
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GRADY L RICHARDSON SR OR MARTH, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 17-0013-TD
Certificate Number: 856.0000
Year of Issuance: 2015
Description of Property:
W2 0F TRACT 58 & TRACT 73 90/276 101/176 & 272 278/413 20122100216 201321003623
Assessed to:
NICHOLAS TUCKER
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.
Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
BY: CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b
________________
PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR
AND NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE TOWN OF BELL
Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Bell, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:
(a) Group 1: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Chris Sandlin;
(b) Group 2: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Michael Moore;
(c) Group 5: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Gary Blankenship.
The election shall be held at Bell Community Center, 1180 NE Main Street, Bell, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.
The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
Candidates for office must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 30, 2017 through Friday, November 3, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.
Given under my hand and the official seal of the Town of Bell, Florida, this 28th, day of September, 2017.
/s/ Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown, Mayor
Publish Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2017b
_______________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2015 CA 000044
U.S. BANK, N.A. AS
TRUSTEE FOR
MANUFACTURED HOUSING
CONTRACT SENIOR/
SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATE TRUST 2000-6
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MURIEL STEWART
AKA MURIEL L.
STEWART;
PAUL STEWEART AKA
PAUL F. STEWART;
Defendant(s),
____________________
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on Aug. 30th, 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 6th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Parcel Number 9 as surveyed by M. K. Flowers and Associates lying and being in Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, being more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southeast corner of Government Lot 1 of said Section 17 and the Southwest corner of Lot 3, Block B of Sun Springs Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 18 of the Public Records of said Gilchrist County, Florida, for a point of reference; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East along the South line of said Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe at the Southeast corner of Lot 4 of said Block B; thence run South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on a Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 800.00 feet to an iron pipe and the Point of Beginning; from said Point of Beginning, continue South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on the said Southerly projection, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run South 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds West parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds West parallel to the said Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe and the said Point of Beginning. Together with a 2001, 56’ x 28’ Cypress Manor double-wide mobile home, Vehicle Identification Numbers FLHMLCY143324021A and FLHMLCY143324021B.
Property address: 2409 Southeast 74th Court, Bell, FL 32619
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Circuit Court
As Clerk of the Court
(CLERK SEAL)
BY: /s/ L. Guyton
Deputy Clerk
Padgett Law Group,
Attorney for Plaintiff
6267 Old Water Oak Road,
Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
attorney@padgettlaw.net
Publish Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2017b
_____________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NUMBER: 2017-CP-000026
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
MARC ANGELO PRETE,
DECEASED.
____________________________/
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Marc Angelo Prete, deceased, File Number 2017-CP-000026, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is112 South Main Street Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is September 28, 2017.
Personal Representative
Arlene Prete Green
2672 Lake Jackson Circle
Apopka FL 32703
Attorney for Personal Representative Michael Stratton, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 572942
Post Office Box 196577
Winter Springs, FL 32719
Telephone: 407-678 4529
Eservice: Mike@WinterSpringsLaw.com
Publish Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2017b
______________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF TRENTON
REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING
The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, October 9, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Adoption of Agenda
C. Unscheduled Guests
D. Consent Items
1. Minutes – Regular Commission
Meeting, September 25, 2017
2. Minutes - Final Budget
Hearing, September 25, 2017
3. August Financial and
Expenditure Reports
E. Staff Reports
1. Public Safety Department
a. Code Enforcement
b. Fire Department
c. Police Department
2. Public Works Department
F. Action Items
1. Ordinance 2017-06; Mayor
and Commissioners Salaries -
2nd Reading
2. Election Proclamation
G. Discussion Items
H. City Attorney Report
I. City Manager Report
J. Board Member Requests
K. Public Comments
L. Adjourn
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Lyle Wilkerson
City Manager
Publish Oct. 5, 2017b.
______________
INVITATION TO BID
Item: Depot Park Basketball Court, 316 NW 2nd Street, Trenton, FL 32693
Bid #: 17-02
Bid Closing Date: 5:00 pm, Friday, October 20, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the City of Trenton is accepting bids until 5:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2017 in City Hall located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. Final bid selection will be made by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on October 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.
Bids must be signed and sealed in an envelope marked with Bid # 17-02 and City of Trenton – Depot Park Basketball Court. Bids may be mailed, hand delivered or emailed to:
Pat Watson – Bid #17-02
City of Trenton
114 North Main Street
Trenton, FL 32693
Email: pwatson@trenton
florida.org
The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton. City of Trenton staff may review bids prior to their review at public hearing in order to communicate with the seller regarding specifications, pricing, etc.
Scope of Work:
1) Repair, resurface and paint
existing concrete basketball
court.
2) Install LED lighting.
The Contractor is responsible for site cleanup and removal of all debris and trash.
The City requires that the work to be performed by a State of Florida licensed contractor, proof of liability insurance in an amount no less than $1,000,000.00 and information regarding whether bidder holds Worker’s Compensation Coverage.
Publish: October 5, 12, and October 19, 2017b
_______________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 16000061CAAXMX
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF
THOMAS WILEY BASS
A/K/A THOMAS W BASS,
DECEASED., et al.
Defendant(s).
_____________________________/
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 30, 2017, and entered in 16000061CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS WILEY BASS A/K/A THOMAS W. BASS, DECEASED.; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT; DOVIE BASS A/K/A DOVIE ANN BASS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; GREGORY ALAN BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012 are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on November 06, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, S 89°39’03” W 438.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W 227.27 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE W 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF THE NW1/4; THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W, 100.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00°05’56” E, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID W 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET, THENCE RUN N 89°39’03” E, 100.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF THE E 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE CONTINUE N 89°39°03” E, 227.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00°05’56” W, PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO A COUNTY MAINTAINED LIMEROCK ROAD (SE 40TH STREET) ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN THEREOF CONTAINING 8.58 ACRES MORE OR LESS.
Property Address: 6142 SE 40TH ST, TRENTON, FL 32693
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 27th day of September, 2017. Todd Newton
As Clerk of the Court
(Clerk of Court Seal)
By: Lanie Guyton
As Deputy Clerk
IMPORTANT
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.
Publish Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, 2017b.
_____________
NOTICE
As of September 13, 2017, Dawn Roudebush is no longer liable for David Roudebush’s debts.
Publish: October 5 and 12, 2017b