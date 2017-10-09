October 5, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 975.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of Property:

LOTS 20 & 21 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN OR 46/666 55/629 104/382 & 506 121/324 121/650 138/367 141/35 141/36 141/37

Assessed to:

ANGER LENNER IRVING

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 123.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of Property:

LOTS 6 RIVERVIEW EST SUBD 19-8-14 80/650 TAX DEED 283/523 2004/2644 2005/7338 2005/7398 2005/7399 2005/7401

Assessed to:

ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARGARET SULLIVAN LIVING TRUST MARGARET SULLIVAN L, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 435.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 10 BLK 21 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 136/106 223/608 240/344 2001/1655 2004/2747 2005/4529 2005/5586

Assessed to:

MARIE T PIERRE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 97.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 7 RIVERVIEW EST SUBD 19-8-14 80/650 TAX DEED 2002/ 1449 2004/2645 2005/7338 2005/7341-7343 2005/7346 2007/ 1110 2009/3018

Assessed to:

MATTHEW DAVISON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARGARET SULLIVAN LIVING TRUST MARGARET SULLIVAN L, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 446.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 16 BLK 1 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 152/281 2005/942 2006/709

Assessed to:

DESLANDE ADRIEN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GREG WHEELER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0006-TD

Certificate Number: 959.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of Property:

LOT 3 & 4 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN OR 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 205/161 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT BRIAN THOMPSON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0007-TD

Certificate Number: 377.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

LOT 118 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD 135/37 2006/59 2008/6300 2010/569

Assessed to:

BARBARA J JOLIGOUER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WILLIAM BENDER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 462.0000

Year of Issuance: 2011

Description of Property:

LOT 14 RED BERRY RANCH EST CONT 5 AC 222/728 UTIL EASEMENT 239/478 2007 5070

Assessed to:

TERESA BUSHMAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 908.0000

Year of Issuance: 2010

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 4-10-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ON E LN OF W/2 OF SEC 4 N 2061.57 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG W 50 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 89 DEG W 775.68 FT THENCE RUN N 653.39 FT TO SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF TYLER RD & CO DESIGNATED 76 TR THENCE RUN ALG SAID MARGIN N 64 DEG E 282.30 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 62 DEG E 250.81 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 59 DEG E 115.06 FT THENCE CONT ON SAID MARGIN N 52 DEG E 82.34 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID MARGIN RUN S 85 DEG E 132.23 FT THENCE RUN S 987.55 FT TO POB 43/639 54/554 109/214 153/644 EASEMENT 196/526 228/362 LESS 5 AC 254/513 255/228 2002/3226 2005/3481

Assessed to:

ESTATE OF THOMAS WILLIAM PATE JR AKA THOMAS W PATE JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GRADY L RICHARDSON SR OR MARTH, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0013-TD

Certificate Number: 856.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of Property:

W2 0F TRACT 58 & TRACT 73 90/276 101/176 & 272 278/413 20122100216 201321003623

Assessed to:

NICHOLAS TUCKER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of October, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Sept. 14, 21 28, & Oct. 5, 2017b

________________

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR

AND NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE TOWN OF BELL

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Bell, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:

(a) Group 1: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Chris Sandlin;

(b) Group 2: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Michael Moore;

(c) Group 5: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Gary Blankenship.

The election shall be held at Bell Community Center, 1180 NE Main Street, Bell, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Candidates for office must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 30, 2017 through Friday, November 3, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the Town of Bell, Florida, this 28th, day of September, 2017.

/s/ Thomas Brown

Thomas Brown, Mayor

Publish Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2017b

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2015 CA 000044

U.S. BANK, N.A. AS

TRUSTEE FOR

MANUFACTURED HOUSING

CONTRACT SENIOR/

SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATE TRUST 2000-6

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MURIEL STEWART

AKA MURIEL L.

STEWART;

PAUL STEWEART AKA

PAUL F. STEWART;

Defendant(s),

____________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on Aug. 30th, 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 6th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

Parcel Number 9 as surveyed by M. K. Flowers and Associates lying and being in Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southeast corner of Government Lot 1 of said Section 17 and the Southwest corner of Lot 3, Block B of Sun Springs Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 18 of the Public Records of said Gilchrist County, Florida, for a point of reference; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East along the South line of said Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe at the Southeast corner of Lot 4 of said Block B; thence run South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on a Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 800.00 feet to an iron pipe and the Point of Beginning; from said Point of Beginning, continue South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on the said Southerly projection, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run South 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds West parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds West parallel to the said Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe and the said Point of Beginning. Together with a 2001, 56’ x 28’ Cypress Manor double-wide mobile home, Vehicle Identification Numbers FLHMLCY143324021A and FLHMLCY143324021B.

Property address: 2409 Southeast 74th Court, Bell, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

As Clerk of the Court

(CLERK SEAL)

BY: /s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Padgett Law Group,

Attorney for Plaintiff

6267 Old Water Oak Road,

Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

attorney@padgettlaw.net

Publish Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NUMBER: 2017-CP-000026

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

MARC ANGELO PRETE,

DECEASED.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Marc Angelo Prete, deceased, File Number 2017-CP-000026, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is112 South Main Street Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is September 28, 2017.

Personal Representative

Arlene Prete Green

2672 Lake Jackson Circle

Apopka FL 32703

Attorney for Personal Representative Michael Stratton, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 572942

Post Office Box 196577

Winter Springs, FL 32719

Telephone: 407-678 4529

Eservice: Mike@WinterSpringsLaw.com

Publish Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2017b

______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, October 9, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, September 25, 2017

2. Minutes - Final Budget

Hearing, September 25, 2017

3. August Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

a. Code Enforcement

b. Fire Department

c. Police Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Ordinance 2017-06; Mayor

and Commissioners Salaries -

2nd Reading

2. Election Proclamation

G. Discussion Items

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish Oct. 5, 2017b.

______________

INVITATION TO BID

Item: Depot Park Basketball Court, 316 NW 2nd Street, Trenton, FL 32693

Bid #: 17-02

Bid Closing Date: 5:00 pm, Friday, October 20, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the City of Trenton is accepting bids until 5:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2017 in City Hall located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. Final bid selection will be made by the City Commission at the Regular Commission Meeting on October 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm. If you have any questions, please call 352-463-4000.

Bids must be signed and sealed in an envelope marked with Bid # 17-02 and City of Trenton – Depot Park Basketball Court. Bids may be mailed, hand delivered or emailed to:

Pat Watson – Bid #17-02

City of Trenton

114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Email: pwatson@trenton

florida.org

The City of Trenton reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept or reject any or all without cause, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the City of Trenton. City of Trenton staff may review bids prior to their review at public hearing in order to communicate with the seller regarding specifications, pricing, etc.

Scope of Work:

1) Repair, resurface and paint

existing concrete basketball

court.

2) Install LED lighting.

The Contractor is responsible for site cleanup and removal of all debris and trash.

The City requires that the work to be performed by a State of Florida licensed contractor, proof of liability insurance in an amount no less than $1,000,000.00 and information regarding whether bidder holds Worker’s Compensation Coverage.

Publish: October 5, 12, and October 19, 2017b

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 16000061CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS WILEY BASS

A/K/A THOMAS W BASS,

DECEASED., et al.

Defendant(s).

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 30, 2017, and entered in 16000061CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS WILEY BASS A/K/A THOMAS W. BASS, DECEASED.; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT; DOVIE BASS A/K/A DOVIE ANN BASS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; GREGORY ALAN BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012 are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on November 06, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, S 89°39’03” W 438.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W 227.27 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE W 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF THE NW1/4; THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W, 100.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00°05’56” E, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID W 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET, THENCE RUN N 89°39’03” E, 100.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF THE E 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE CONTINUE N 89°39°03” E, 227.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00°05’56” W, PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SUBJECT TO A COUNTY MAINTAINED LIMEROCK ROAD (SE 40TH STREET) ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN THEREOF CONTAINING 8.58 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Property Address: 6142 SE 40TH ST, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 27th day of September, 2017. Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By: Lanie Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, 2017b.

_____________

NOTICE

As of September 13, 2017, Dawn Roudebush is no longer liable for David Roudebush’s debts.

Publish: October 5 and 12, 2017b