Sheriffs give Senator Bradley an award

On Thursday October 5th, Sheriffs representing District 5 of the Florida Senate gathered in Columbia County to present Senator Rob Bradley with an award for his efforts in supporting the Florida Sheriff’s Association and the Florida Sheriffs. Senator Bradley’s district includes: Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Clay, Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette, Levy, Suwannee, Union and parts of Marion Counties.

Senator Bradley was truly focused and supportive of legislation that affected law enforcement and was always open to the concerns of the Florida Sheriffs. Often times legislators become embroiled in heated legislation and aren’t receptive of the knowledge from those who have expertise in the field. Senator Bradley demonstrated that he is not one of those by continually allowing for input from the Sheriffs of Florida. For his efforts, the Sheriffs of the 5th District wanted to recognize him and present him with their Legislative Award.