Suspicious package turns out to be Cannabis

On Friday, October 20, The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious package laying in the county right of way off CR 337 in the South East section of the county in the Hitching Post Bar area.

When Sgt. Cody Weatherington responded to the scene, he discovered that the package contained 6 pounds of cannabis with a street value worth approximately $12,000.00.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz said on Monday that The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office wants the rightful recipient of the package to collect their property, so Sgt. Weatherington enlisted the help of Detective Sgt. Keagon Weatherford. Sgt Weatherford and Sgt. Weatherington decided that the appropriate thing to do was to collect the cannabis and left a card inside the box with their phone numbers so the rightful owner(s) could contact them and claim to their lost package. Other investigative methods are being utilized to make every effort that the rightful owner(s) are located.