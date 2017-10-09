Tigers take win over Bronson Eagles

Share !



Trenton improves to 3-1 with win over the Bronson Eagles. The Trenton Tigers were in Bronson Friday night as they defeated the Bronson Eagles 74-8. For the Tigers, they scored early and often in the first half as Trenton held a 54-0 lead at intermission.

The Tigers’ quarterback Jayce Gentry completed 3 of 4 passes for 80 yards to Wyatt Langford and scored on a 2 yard run. The Tigers had twelve running backs that rushed 28 times for 370 yards in this game. Trenton’s Eric Henry had 4 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown as senior fullback, Randy Fuller had 5 carries for 85 yards and 2 scores. Tyrique Baber rushed for two scores for a total of 50-yards. Mason Wright scored for the Tigers’ as he rushed for 20 yards on 5 runs. Caleb Morgan rushed for 30 yards on 4 carries and scored a touchdown. Daniel Plank had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score. The Tigers Wesley Mansfield kicked 4 of 4 extra points for the Tigers. Trenton’s freshman kicker Preston Blankenship kicked four of six extra points attempts for the Tigers in this win.

Trenton’s defense kept the Eagles scoreless until the final period when they scored on a run and completed a 2-point conversion in this game. The Tigers’ Derri Danzy and Randy Fuller led the defense. Danzy recorded 5 tackles as 4 were for a loss on the play. Fuller also recorded 5 tackles with 3 being for a loss on the play. Tyrique Baber had 3 tackles with 1 for a loss on the play. Eric Henry and Wyatt Langford also had tackles that were for a loss on the play. Trey Sanchez recorded 4 total tackles. Tyrique Baber and Eric Henry each recovered Eagle fumbles for the Tigers.

The Tigers will return to The Jungle Friday night as they host Newberry. The Panthers are coming off of a 28-15 loss to the Union County Tigers Friday night. The Panthers vs Trenton Tigers game will be full of hard hitting and lots of scoring action. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Go Tigers!