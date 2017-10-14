Trenton falls to Newberry Friday night

Share !



The Trenton Tigers were out gunned Friday night as the Newberry Panthers defeated the host Tigers 51-17. This game was close in the first half as the Panthers held a 14-7 lead at intermission. The Tigers were competitive in the third period as Newberry increased their lead to 28-14. In the fourth period the Panthers pulled out all the stops scoring 27 points as Trenton’s Wesley Mansfield kicked a 35-yard field goal for his longest, record kick thus far this season.

Trenton’s Randy Fuller led the Tigers as he rushed for 209 yards on 24 carries with a score. The senior running back also had a pass reception from quarterback Jayce Gentry. Gentry completed 3 of 7 passes for 31 yards with 1 interception. Trenton’s Wyatt Langford rushed for a score as he picked up 18 yards on 5 carries. Tyrique Baber picked up 54 yards on 15 carries for the 3-2 Tigers. The Tigers had 355 total yards of offense in this game.

Randy Fuller led the Tigers’ defense as the linebacker recorded 8 solo tackles with 2 tackles for loss. Daniel Plank had 7 solo tackles with 1 sack for a loss. Tyree Henry had 5 solo tackles for the Tigers in this game.

The (3-2) Tigers will travel to Bell Friday night to meet the (3-3) Bell Bulldogs. This is expected to be an all out battle for bragging rights on who is the best football team in Gilchrist County in 2017. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Come out and cheer on these young athletes as they play to win.