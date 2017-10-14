Share !



Trenton Football honored long-time Coach Tommy Malloy at Friday night’s football game in Trenton. Mrs. Beverly Malloy and her family were presented a Trenton Tiger football helmet and a signed jersey from the 2013 Tiger Football Team. Coach Malloy, although ill, still helped coach the 2013 team to the state championship. Close friends, fellow coaches, and family were invited out on the field prior to the game. Shown above, front row, with Mrs. Beverly (center) are grandson Chase Malloy, grandson Corbyn Pugh, daughter-in-law Tami Malloy, granddaughter Jolie Malloy, son Marty Malloy, daughter Amie Guthrie, granddaughters Shelby and Grace Guthrie, grandson Jacob Guthrie, and son-in-law Scott Guthrie.