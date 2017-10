Share !



The THS Homecoming theme is “Classic Movies.” Tiger Growl will be held on Thursday, October 19th at 7 p.m. on the football field. The parade will be on Friday, October 20th at 2 p.m. (line-up is at 1 p.m. at TES), pre-game show at 7 p.m. and the crowning of the 2017 Queen and King will take place at half-time.