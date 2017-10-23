Trenton runs over Bell

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

For the third year in a row, Trenton held Bell scoreless as the Tigers whipped the Bulldogs in Bell, 42-0.

Bell opened the game with the ball and started with decent field position after a kick-catch interference penalty gave them the ball near midfield. But the Bulldogs could not capitalize, going three and out on their opening possesion.

Trenton nearly got on the board on their first possession when Randy Fuller got behind the Bulldogs’ defense. But Fuller would lose control of the ball with no one close to him and the Bulldogs were able to recover.

Again, though, Bell failed to pick up a first down and was forced to punt the ball away.

Trenton would fumble again on the next possession, but Bell would be forced to punt again.

Trenton would finally open the scoring late in the first quarter when Eric Henry rushed for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Bell would turn the ball over on downs in their own territory on the next possession and Trenton would score again to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

After a Bell punt, Jayce Gentry connected with a wide-open Daniel Plank for a touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead to 21-0.

On their next drive, Bell would finally pick up a first down with 4:35 to go in the half. The Bulldogs moved the ball down to the Trenton nine-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs again.

On the ensuing Trenton possession, Eric Henry went 80 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 28-0 lead that Trenton would take into the half.

Randy Fuller scored on the Tigers’ fist possession of the half to make the score 35-0.

After a Bell punt, Eric Henry would score again to make it 42-0.

Neither team would score in the fourth quarter, giving the Tigers a 42-0 win.

Trenton outgained Bell 506-46.

Eric Henry ran the ball nine times for the Tigers and amassed 217 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns. Randy Fuller carried the ball 12 times for 118 yards and a score.

The win moves Trenton’s record to 4-2.

Bell falls for the fourth-consecutive time and, after a 3-0 start, falls to 3-4.

This week, Trenton hosts P.K. Yonge (1-5). Bell travels to Branford (3-4).