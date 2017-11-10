Aaron Haynes wins Rotary Poker Paddle Event

Share !



The Rotary Club of Gilchrist County had a fun day on the river Saturday, November 4th! They held their first-ever Poker Paddle event. Paddlers met at Ellie Rays Campground and were transported by Anderson Outdoors to the launch site on the Ichetucknee River. They drew their first poker card and proceeded on the six mile paddle back to Ellie Rays. There were three Rotary pontoon boats anchored on the Santa Fe River where they drew three more cards, and then drew their last card, called The River Card, when they disembarked at Ellie Rays. The best hand was won by Aaron Haynes, who had never paddled on the river before! Congratulations to Aaron who won a beautiful kayak, paddle and annual shuttle pass with Anderson Outdoors!

They also had fun with raffle prizes, a 50-50 raffle drawing and enjoyed a great lunch by the river listening to music. They were pleased to have tremendous volunteer support and everyone agreed they had a fantastic time working together for the success of others. The goal for this event is to fund an Interact Club at Bell and Trenton High Schools. Interact Clubs bring young people together to develop leadership skills while discovering Service Above Self - the mainstay of our Rotarian belief.