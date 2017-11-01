Ameris Bank robbery arrest made

Share !



After an exhaustive and extensive investigation, The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office announces that three individuals have been arrested for the September 1, 2017 armed robbery of the Ameris Bank in Trenton, Florida.

The following individuals were arrested in Alachua County on Gilchrist County Warrants:

- WILLIAM LEE THOMAS JR. (BM, D.O.B. 09/11/1991) of Alachua Coumty was arrested for Robbery With A Firearm and Grand Theft. Total Bond: $1,500,000.00.

- ALEXANDER POWELL (BM, D.O.B. 11/08/1989) of Alachua County was arrested for Two Counts of Robbery With A Firearm and Two Counts of Grand Theft. Total Bond: $3,000,000.00

- THEOPHILUS LYNUM (BM, D.O.B. 12/27/1991) of Alachua County was arrested for Robbery With a Firearm and Grand Theft. Total Bond: $1,5000,000.00.

All bonds were recommended by Assistant State Attorney Robert Willis and set by Gilchrist County Judge Sheree H. Lancaster.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz would like to thank GCSO Detective Sergeant Keagon Weatheford, The F.B.I. Safe Street Task Force, The St. Johns County County Sheriff’s Office, The Starke Police Department and the Eighth Judicial Circuit States Attorney’s Office for their tireless efforts in solving and apprehending these dangerous criminals.

**All questions in reference to this case should be referred to Captain Sheryl Brown of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert D. Schultz, Sheriff