Attempted escape from Gilchrist Jail thwarted

On Saturday, November 25, during the late evening hours, corrections officers and one deputy sheriff were injured during an escape attempt at the Gilchrist County Jail according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After the attempted escape, deputies and correctional staff were able to establish control and locked down the facility, with all inmates accounted for. Members of the GCSO Patrol Division, Corrections Division, Gilchrist County Fire Rescue responded to the incident while Dixie and Levy County Sheriffs Office responded and assisted the GCSO staff with relocation of inmates.

At approximately 7:25 p.m. the jail staff on duty responded to an incident in the cell block. While removing one of the inmates the situation escalated and additional units responded to assist. The quick action resulted in the unsuccessful escape attempt. No inmates were injured in the incident and the correctional officers and deputy sheriff were transported to an area hospital and treated and released with minor, non life threatening injuries.

All inmates are being temporarily housed at Levy and Dixie County Jails. Details are limited at this time because of the ongoing investigation of the escape attempt.