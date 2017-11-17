Bell FFA Goes to National Convention in Indianapolis

Share !



October 24th through the 28th, Bell FFA attended the 90th Annual FFA National Convention. They had a week packed full of fun and learning experiences. Austin Bagby and Caitlin Anthony competed in the Agriscience fair. They were chosen as a finalist from the State of Florida and placed 5th in the Nation, with a gold emblem status. Quite an accomplishment!

Hannah Hurst received her American FFA Degree, which is the last and highest degree an FFA member can receive.

While in Indianapolis, they saw a Rascal Flatts concert, saw Jim Wand’s Hypnotist show, went to a career expo, and attended leadership workshops.

The Bell FFA had a total of thirteen members and guests that attended. The students that attended are Austin Bagby, Caitlin Anthony, Robby McDonough, and for the junior chapter we had Carleigh Newsom, Bertha Sutterfield, and Janice Nazworth. It was a memory they should never forget.