Bulldogs pull away from St. Francis, hold off Trinity Catholic for 2-0 preseason

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

The Bell Bulldogs boys basketball team got their 2017-18 campaign off to a good start, going undefeated in their Tip Off Classic with two wins over quality opponents.

After Trinity Catholic defeated Suwannee in the opening game on Monday night, the Bulldogs took on St. Francis.

Bell broke a 29-29 tie by going on a 9-0 run to open the third quarter and was able to pull away in the fourth period, defeating the Wolves 60-45.

Tony Yoder led the Bulldogs offensively, scoring 17 points and making three of his seven three-point attempts. Terek Liles went 7-9 from the floor, scoring 15 points. Tyler Trantham added 11 points.

Bell took on Trinity Catholic on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs held an eight-point lead heading into the final period, but saw it shrink to just one point late in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics had a chance to win the game with five seconds left but a turnaround jumper at the buzzer was way off and the Bulldogs held on for a 40-39 win.

Tony Yoder was the only Bulldog to reach double digits in the low-scoring win, totaling 13 points. Tyler Trantham and Reese Rankin each added six points.

Both the boys and girls teams open their regular seasons this week.

The girls team traveled to Union County Monday night and hosted Lafayette on Tuesday. The girls will host Countryside on Thurday night while the boys travel to Williston.

Both teams will travel to Branford on Friday for their district opener.