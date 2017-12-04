Craig Ruede seeking Seat 4 in Trenton Election

Share !



My name is Craig Ruede and I am running for Seat 4 on the Trenton City Commission. I am married with two beautiful children who are very active in the community. I am a Public Servant and have been for over 20 years. I also serve as a Lieutenant with the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.

I previously held Seat 4 as a City Commissioner in 2015 and 2016. During my term as Commissioner we were able to secure several grants, one of which was able to have 3 of our lift stations completely replaced. We were able to upgrade our fleet for the Public Works department as well as replace some of the outdated equipment for our Fire Department. We were also able to enhance our parks throughout town and the resurfacing and lighting of the basketball court next to the Train Depot is finally coming to fruition. While doing all this, we were still able to reduce ad valorem taxes for city residents for the first time in years by making smart, fiscally sound decisions. We now have one of the lowest millage rates in all of North Florida.

There is still a lot that needs to be done. I want to be your voice and help our community by continuing to making smart, experienced and fiscally responsible decisions. I believe together, we can build upon what we have, while keeping Trenton a community of friends in which we are all very proud to call home.

I am asking for your trust and support on December 5th. As always, you can call or text me anytime at 317-5750. Thank you and may God bless you.