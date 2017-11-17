Gilchrist salutes our Veterans

Share !



The Bell High School JROTC honored veterans with their annual Veterans Day program on Thursday, November 9.

Along with the Purple Powerhouse Marching Band and Bell Elementary School Chorus, the Bulldog Battalion honored veterans, POWs and MIAs.

Stephen Dragon opened the ceremony by reading his essay on “What Veterans Day Means to Me.”

Afterward, JROTC cadets, dressed in uniforms signifying the periods they represented, described what veterans of wars from World War I to the present War on Terror saw and the sacrifices they made. The cadets also dressed in uniforms representing the different branches of the armed forces.

“The cadets executed two performances during the day to both the middle and high school and ended the evening with a community performance,” Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jim Duthu said. “Once again this outstanding program was planned, resourced, rehearsed and executed by the exemplary efforts of cadets in the Bulldog Battalion.”